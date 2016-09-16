by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



Donald Trump is 'a messiah,' according to a New York rabbi who runs the TorahThinking website.



According to Rabbi Mendel Kessin, Trump is 'going to really be a tremendous president of the United States, tremendous.'



Adolf Hitler was 'a messiah of evil,' Kessin said in a video reposted on WorldNetDaily, but Trump will be a messiah for good who will 'be fabulous with the Jewish people.'



Kessin did not claim that Trump is 'the' Messiah - the figure who will restore the Kingdom of Israel and rebuild the Jewish Temple in Jerusalem - but only 'a' messiah who 'turns a nation, basically that's going awry, it's collapsing with the evil and immorality, and turns it around...'



Kessin's theory also got support from Christian-right preacher Carl Gallups, who delivered the benediction at a Trump rally in January.



'I think the main thrust of Rabbi Kessin's message is that, somehow, Yahweh might be in the process of using Donald Trump to bring about some much-needed biblical reformation to the United States and, thus, the world,' Gallups told WorldNetDaily.



'I think he is also hoping and praying, along with much of the Jewish and Christian world, that Trump might be used [by] God to restore the United States to being a great friend and protector of Israel. This is especially true as we see the miraculously returned Israel now surrounded with nations on every side that are plotting its ultimate demise.'



Trump, Gallups said, has characteristics of a messiah, just as President Obama has 'antichrist' characteristics.'



'[Rabbi Kessin is] looking at it in the same way that a number of Christians and even biblical scholars have examined Obama's journey, candidacy, and eight-year presidential legacy and point out his clearly 'antichrist' characteristics without ever believing him to be, or declaring him to be, the actual antichrist,' Gallups said.



'I don't think there is anything unbiblical about examining the times in which we live, and the world-impacting leaders of our times, and noting the biblical characteristics of those that Yahweh may be using for His ultimate purposes in our highly prophetic era.'



According to Right Wing Watch, 'Homosexuality has been a major focus of Gallups' activism; he has repeatedly warned that same-sex marriage will completely destroy society by bringing about economic turmoil, severe persecution, the 'enslavement' of Christians and divine punishment.'



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!