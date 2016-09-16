by Albert Rodriguez - SGN A&E Writer



MACKLEMORE & RYAN LEWIS

BUMBERSHOOT

MEMORIAL STADIUM

September 3



'Seattle, this is our night. This is our homecoming!' Macklemore yelled to thousands of fans standing on the field of Memorial Stadium and hundreds more sitting in the stands on either side.



Yes, it sure was. It wasn't just a concert - it was a celebration. The atmosphere was very festive with people of all ages, from little children to grandparents - including entire families - coming out to the middle night of Bumbershoot to see these local music icons in person.



The party got started with the duo jumping right into its first number, 'Light Tunnels,' a track from their newest release, 2016's The Unruly Mess I've Made. While Macklemore zipped back and forth between both sides of the stage, Lewis worked the DJ booth and helped with percussion on an elevated platform behind him. A full band, brass section and string ensemble assisted with the musical background.



'Ten Thousand Hours,' from the Grammy-winning album The Heist, and 'Brad Pitt's Cousin' were performed next, just before Macklemore told the crowd that the first concert he'd ever been to was at Bumbershoot (referring to seeing George Clinton when he was younger).



'This is my favorite festival in the entire world,' he proclaimed to everyone, dressed in dark blue jeans, white tank top underneath a silky unbuttoned shirt and sneakers. He'd later remove the shirt, then trade it in for one that was plaid with long sleeves.



A bit of a surprise was how early 'Thrift Shop' was rolled out in the show, performing it within the first 15 minutes of the two hour concert. Everybody in the bleachers stood up to sing along, or dance, or both, as those crammed onto the field waved their hands above their heads.



Though the performance was fun and upbeat, it did take a few serious turns. Midway through, Macklemore addressed the police brutality issue with the song 'White Privilege II' and told everyone that 'Black is Beautiful' and 'Black Lives Matter.' G-Easy, who appeared at the festival the following day, joined him on stage for 'Fuck Donald Trump Part 2,' which, as expected, was well received by the audience. But even more powerful, and certainly inspirational, was his intro for the pro-LGBT ballad 'Same Love.'



'I don't want to be afraid of diversity, I want to be inspired by diversity,' he said boldly to the audience. 'I don't care about the color of your skin, I don't care about your sexual orientation, I don't care which bathroom you choose to use.' Fans around the stadium responded loudly with cheers and by clapping their hands, while many of them sang all the words to the song, including the closing lyrics 'Love is patient/love is kind/I'm not crying on Sundays.'



During 'Buckshot,' Macklemore invited four students from his summer rap camp at EMP to join him onstage to show off their skills, much to the delight of the crowd that supported them with firm applause and whistles. Meanwhile, 'Growing Up (Sloane's Song)' was dedicated to his daughter, who was attending her first Bumbershoot backstage, and during a quick break he tossed a tray of Dick's Drive-In cheeseburgers into the audience, not to mention launching one of them at a fan far away wearing a banana suit.



When the Seattle pair landed on 'Can't Hold Us,' the audience was so raucous that Macklemore couldn't hear himself or the band and missed the chorus, thus forcing a restart of the song.



'You guys were so turnt up, I couldn't hear shit,' he said smiling and laughing. Though 'Can't Hold Us' gets a wild, highly enthusiastic reception everywhere it's played, there's nothing like experiencing it in front of a massive hometown audience. Every single person on the field, front to back, was bouncing up and down with their hands raised in the air.



The main set concluded with 'Irish Celebration,' as Macklemore in a glittery cape, white mullet wig and sunglasses ran around the stage waving an Irish flag. Called back for an encore, the duo performed two dance-themed numbers, 'And We Danced' and 'Dance Off.' Returning for a second encore, they delivered a cool rendition of 'Downtown' with Eric Nally and then capped the night with a cover of James Brown's 'I Got You (I Feel Good)' complete with fireworks.



As Macklemore himself said, this was a special night. After touring North America, Europe, Australia and a festival in Indonesia, the Bumbershoot set was the last concert before a two-week rest for he and Lewis, although they'll soon head out again for five performances in Asia and another festival appearance in Atlanta. But even though they'll only be in town for a few days, Seattle is always home to this beloved hip hop pair.



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!