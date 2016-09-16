by MK Scott - SGN Contributing Writer



CHIC/

DURAN DURAN

XFINITY ARENA - EVERETT

September 1



The number one concert on my bucket list was finally realized when Duran Duran played the Xfinity Arena in Everett on Thursday, September 1st.



Ever since I was 14 years old, I wanted to be Simon Le Bon. Some would say the same about bass guitarist, John Taylor (the cutest), or keyboardist, Nick Rhodes (super-androgynous). But with Simon, he had great hair, clothes and voice.



Even today, Le Bon, 57, is gorgeous, and a little rugged with facial hair. Taylor, 56, is looking kind of burned out, in a Keith Richards (the Rolling Stone's lead-guitarist) kind-of-way. Rhodes, 54, announced in June that he was taking time off toward the end of the summer tour; and during the concert said who else would fill Rhodes' makeup and high-heels but Amanda Warner - yes, a woman.



Duran Duran's most recent album, Paper Gods, which was released last fall, has been their strongest best-selling album on the charts in 22 years.



But first the night truly belonged to writer, producer and musician, Nile Rodgers. His band, Chic, performed for nearly an hour with their disco hits, 'Good Times,' and 'Le Freak' as well as songs (written by Rodgers) that have become Gay anthems, such as Diana Ross' 'I'm Coming Out' and 'Upside Down' and Sister Sledge's 'We are Family,' plus David Bowie's 'Let's Dance.' Most recently Rodgers' collaboration with Daft Punk garnered a 2014 Grammy for 'Get Lucky.' It was moving when Rodgers mentioned he had been diagnosed with cancer five and a half years ago and is now cancer-free.



The Xfinity Arena was 75% filled by the time Duran Duran started at 9:30pm with their new song, 'Paper Gods,' and the crowd really went wild for 'Wild Boys,' 'Hungry Like the Wolf,' and 'A View to a Kill.'



Followed by the sensuous, 'Come Undone,' new material from Paper Gods continued with 'Last Night in the City' and 'What Are the Chances?'



Simon then welcomed Rodgers back to the stage to be acknowledged for creating 'Notorious' and 'The Reflex' and the newer 'Pressure Off.'



Then the confetti canon exploded with purple confetti just in time for a fantastic mash up of 'Planet Earth' and David Bowie's 'Space Oddity' with a photo of Bowie projected on the big screen.



'Ordinary World' came next along with a song from 1988's Big Thing album and I always forget the name of 'I Don't Want Your Love.'



I guess when I wasn't paying attention Duran Duran recorded the super hard 'White Lines (Don't Do It)' in 1995 and the sunny '(Reach Up for the) Sunrise' in 2004 with a little 'New Moon on Monday' added.



The regular show ended with the classic 'Girls on Film.' Then the encore started with Simon encouraging unity as we fight against war and bigotry as the audience filled the auditorium with cell phone lights for 'Save a Prayer.'



Then for 'Rio' six gigantic beach balls were thrown out into the audience on the main floor who kept tossing them back and forth throughout the song.



After more than 30 years, Duran Duran is still here, as is the great artist, Nile Rodgers!



