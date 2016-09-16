|
|
|Death Cab for Cutie in peak form at Bumbershoot
|
by Albert Rodriguez -
SGN A&E Writer
DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE
BUMBERSHOOT
MEMORIAL STADIUM
September 4
'This band is called Death Cab for Cutie. This band is from Seattle, Washington.' Those words came directly out of the mouth of Ben Gibbard, lead singer and guitarist for the popular rock band at the start of their performance at Bumbershoot last weekend.
The group headlined the closing night of the festival, in front of a large crowd that ranged from teenagers to middle-aged parents. Because of its size and open seating area, Memorial Stadium was an easier spot for fans to catch Death Cab for Cutie, who sold out three shows last October at the Paramount Theatre.
'Marching Bands of Manhattan' was the first song played, and the first of five tracks performed from 2005's Plans album. DCFC is now billed as a trio, consisting of Gibbard, bassist Nick Harmer and drummer Jason McGerr, but includes two to three touring musicians for their live shows.
Longtime followers were satisfied with the group's inclusion of older favorites, from 'The New Year' to 'Title and Registration,' but they reached even further back in their catalog with songs from the first two albums, 'President of What?' from 1998's debut album Something About Airplanes and 'Company Calls' off 2000's We Have the Facts and We're Voting Yes.
A highlight of the performance was Gibbard's subtle, acoustic solo rendition of 'I Will Follow You Into the Dark,' in which he invited the audience to sing an entire verse on their own. Another great moment during the show was an extended version of 'I Will Possess Your Heart,' showcasing fine guitar work from Gibbard and Harmer. From its latest album, last year's Kintsugi, the band pulled out four songs, including flawless versions of 'Black Sun,' 'El Dorado' and 'The Ghosts of Beverly Drive.'
'Cath...' and 'Soul Meets Body' completed the main set, but DCFC returned to the stage for a three-song encore that featured two singles from their earlier days, 'A Movie Script Ending' and the title track from 2003's Transatlanticism album. It was a fitting end to both a marvelous performance and a three-day festival.
This was my eleventh time seeing Death Cab for Cutie in concert and they've never disappointed; they always put on a great show. Bring on number twelve.
Share on Facebook
Share on Delicious
Share on StumbleUpon!
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Macklemore & Ryan Lewis give hometown fans a show to remember
------------------------------
The biggest (and most diverse) SketchFest yet takes place Sept. 15-24
------------------------------
It was all about the legendary Nile Rodgers at the Chic/Duran Duran concert in Everett!
------------------------------
Death Cab for Cutie in peak form at Bumbershoot
------------------------------
Frantic Traviata at Salzburg
------------------------------
Bumbershoot 2016:
Melanie Martinez draws hordes of fans, Tame Impala impresses, Run the Jewels underwhelms
------------------------------
SGN EXCLUSIVE: Complete Unknown -
An interview with writer/director Joshua Marston
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
Stevie Nicks coming to Key Arena in December
------------------------------
Fascinating Complete Unknown finds truth in imitation
------------------------------
Thrilling Sully a heroic celebration of selfless courage
------------------------------
Life and death inseparable in the story of Louis Drax
------------------------------
Impressively cast Morgan still a sci-fi snooze
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------