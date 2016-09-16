by Rod Parke - SGN A&E Writer



LA TRAVIATA

2005 SALZBURG FESTIVAL

DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON

Blu-ray DVD



If you saw the Met Live in HD presentation of La Traviata with Natalie Dessay, then you've seen this production. I disliked it then, and I dislike it even more on this Blu-ray from the 2005 Salzburg Festival, with Anna Netrebko, Rolando Villazón, and Thomas Hampson. I have nothing against minimalist sets when the drama and/or singing is so good that you don't miss architecture, furniture, props, etc. Sadly, this nervous, over-active show is just annoying, despite the charm of the principals.



La Traviata is a great opera, both for its music and skill with which the drama is written. Unfortunately, there is nothing great about any part of this presentation. From the start, the hyper energy of the young lovers is allowed to dictate the frantic pace and rather careless musicality of the opening party scenes. Stage director Willy Decker could be excused for wanting to capture that energy, but goes too far and loses some of the musical precision that Verdi made so rewarding. Conductor Carlo Rizzi lets it get sloppy at time - not terrible, but just 'off' enough to make me uncomfortable. Such an athletic show could not accommodate any older or larger singers.



Anna Netrebko in 2005 is not the singer she is today. The voice is much thinner and less beautiful. She is quite limited in coloratura skills, but generally gets the notes, while falling a bit short of the pitch on some of her softer high notes. Dramatically, she has some good moments, especially in Act II with the elder Germont. But her third act is surprisingly bland and lacks impact. There's no bed, by the way, with the singer lying on the floor, exactly where she fell at the end of Act II, with no curtain or intermission between Acts II and III! That's right; Act III begins immediately after Act II! Setting the last act in essentially the same space as the raucous gambling scene in which the tenor shoves money into her mouth, her breast, and under her dress into her crotch - well, here's where some appropriate scenery would have helped to set the mood for the death scene! No wonder it falls flat.



Tenor Rolando Villazón is in his vocal prime and more easily accommodates the athletics of the direction without letting musical matters suffer. The only thing wrong with this level of passionate delivery is that there are almost no moments of repose that might offer contrast. Passion loses its effect when that's all you get. (One gets a larger dose of his very funny antics in the 44-minute behind-the-scenes extra of rehearsals.)



Baritone Thomas Hampson delivers a powerful elder Germont, both vocally and dramatically, and he does his best to sound like a 'Verdi baritone.' But his is a more lyrical instrument than I prefer in this role. (Trouble is, I grew up on Leonard Warren and Robert Merrill!)



An interesting contrast to this Blu-ray is the vastly superior show from Los Angeles Opera, which I hope to review soon. In it, Renée Fleming shows far greater respect for Verdi's music and delivers a powerful dramatic performance opposite, again, Rolando Villazón, who comes off better because the show is not so frenetic. Best of all, baritone Renato Bruson, very late in his career, sings the heart and soul of this music to tremendous effect. The Act II scene between him and Fleming is especially powerful.



I ordered this Salzburg Festival Blu-ray by mistake and will correct that error with the LA Opera disc ASAP.



Reviewer Rod Parke can be reached at rmp62@columbia.edu.



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!