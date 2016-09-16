by Albert Rodriguez - SGN A&E Writer



BUMBERSHOOT 2016

Seattle Center

September 2-4



Besides the Macklemore & Ryan Lewis and Death Cab for Cutie shows, there were a few others I was able to catch in their entirety at Bumbershoot.



Melanie Martinez drew a surprisingly big audience to her Sunday afternoon appearance at Memorial Stadium. The eclectic singer-songwriter, and former contestant on 'The Voice,' sported a flowery patterned skirt and pink lacy see-through blouse with pink bra underneath, while her hair was dyed half black and half blonde; she also wore a nose ring. Martinez opened the hour-long set with her two biggest singles, 'Cry Baby' and 'Dollhouse,' but also pleased fans with other favorites from her debut album, including 'Sippy Cup,' 'Alphabet Boy,' 'Pacify Her' and 'Mrs. Potato Head,' which caused some young girls around me to burst into tears. Most of the artist's songs deal with neglect, loneliness, abusive relationships and growing up in a dysfunctional family. Her stage props included a baby crib with a stuffed doll slumped inside of it and two sets of large baby blocks.



Tame Impala exceeded all my expectations with a whopper of a performance just before Death Cab for Cutie on Sunday evening. The Australian five-piece band began the show with the short instrumental 'Nangs,' then beelined to what's become their signature hit, 'Let It Happen,' as barefooted frontman Kevin Parker's glorious vocals intertwined dreamily with the psychedelic fusion of guitars and keyboards. They played a combination of songs from all three of their albums, but mostly from its two most recent, 2012's Lonerism and 2015's Currents, both Grammy nominees for Best Alternative Rock Album. During 'Feels Like We Only Go Backwards,' someone from the crowd spiked a beach ball that landed on the stage, and interestingly the group added a cover of Mark Ronson's 'Daffodils' onto their set list, which also included 'Elephantm' 'The Moment,' 'Eventually' and 'Why Won't You Make Up Your Mind.'



I was really looking forward to seeing Run the Jewels at Bumbershoot, who attracted a reasonable-sized audience on Saturday afternoon, but unfortunately they were disappointing. Their short set felt amateurish and unrehearsed, not to mention their songs and interaction with the crowd were loaded with profanity, like 'We came to Seattle to fuck up shit' and 'I feel like Ken Griffey Jr. up in this bitch here.' It was unnecessary, and too early in the day, to hear the f-bomb and b-word mentioned repeatedly for the sole purpose of trying to sound cool, or hardcore. 'Banana Clipper' was the only song I liked in their show, but they also performed 'Blockbuster Night, Part 1,' 'Sea Legs' and 'Crown.'



Headlining shows this year took place outdoors at Memorial Stadium and indoors at Key Arena with very long lines to get into the Porter Robinson, Pretty Lights and Marshmello performances inside the arena, which all drew huge crowds. The legendary Billy Idol and rap sensation G-Eazy also attracted big audiences, as did Explosions in the Sky. A new feature at Bumbershoot this year was having images of the artists projected in the International Fountain as the performers appeared on stage.



