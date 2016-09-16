by MK Scott - SGN Contributing Writer



In the fall of 2014, Seattle bid adieu to former Stranger News Editor, Dominic Holden as he made the move to New York City and was hired almost immediately at Buzzfeed as a National LGBT Reporter.



This Saturday, September 10, Holden will receive the 2016 Journalist of the Year award from the National Lesbian and Gay Journalism Association at their annual convention being held in Miami South Beach, Florida this year.



In a recent NLGJA press release, one judge wrote, 'Holden presents a really strong mix of thoughtful trans stories, a good take on familiar subject matter, some really strong characters and good depth.' Holden additionally took second place in News Writing (Non-Daily) for 'Why Are Black Transgender Women Getting Killed in Detroit?'



I reached out to Holden for a comment and he responded: 'This award is really a recognition of BuzzFeed's overall smarts and dedication to LGBT issues. They haven't treated this like a niche, but a beat worth investing time and energy in.'



When asked about where he will be keeping his award, Holden told the SGN, 'I hadn't even thought about that - or even thought they will have a physical object. It will probably live on my desk surrounded by mountains of notebooks and court briefs.'



NLGJA is an organization of journalists, media professionals, educators and students working from within the news industry to foster fair and accurate coverage of LGBTQ issues. NLGJA opposes all forms of workplace bias and provides professional development to its members. For more information, visit www.nlgja.org.



MK Scott has been an active member of NLGJA since 2003.



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!