by Albert Rodriguez - SGN A&E Writer



Get your shawls ready, here comes Stevie Nicks! The rock goddess is bestowing Seattle fans with her presence at Key Arena this winter (thank you, Santa!). Nicks hasn't given a solo performance here since 2011 when she and Rod Stewart brought their collaborative 'Heart and Soul Tour' to the Emerald City, although she has appeared with Fleetwood Mac in the area more recently. This calls for a holiday celebration all its own. The '24 Karat Gold Tour,' promoting the adored singer-songwriter's 2014 album 24 Karat Gold: Songs from the Vault, includes another iconic act, The Pretenders, and will touch down in 27 cities throughout North America. It kicks off September 25 in Nicks' hometown of Phoenix and wraps up December 18 in Inglewood, California. Interestingly, there are no concert dates planned for the month of October; it jumps from September 30 to November 2, signaling the possibility of the tour going to Europe, or perhaps a month-long break due to scheduling conflicts. Either way, Nicks is set to perform in Seattle on December 11 and you need to be there. We all need to be there. This is your opportunity to hear 'Edge of Seventeen,' 'Stand Back,' 'Landslide,' and if we're lucky, 'Has Anyone Ever Written Anything for You?' Tickets go on sale September 12 (10am) at LiveNation.com, all Ticketmaster outlets, or charge by phone 1-800-745-3000.



Another music icon, that of the jazz and traditional pop world, is coming to Seattle as well this winter. Tony Bennett, one of the best vocalists on the planet, even at the ripe old age of 90, will perform at the Paramount Theatre on November 1. The native New Yorker is known for the classics 'I Left My Heart in San Francisco,' 'The Good Life,' 'Because of You,' 'Who Can I Turn To (When Nobody Needs Me),' and 'Rags to Riches,' to name just a few, in addition to acclaimed renditions of American standards, like Hank Williams' 'Cold, Cold Heart.' My personal favorite is 'When Do the Bells Ring for Me?' from his 1990 album Astoria: Portrait of the Artist, which he performed brilliantly at Bumbershoot back in 2012. Two years ago he recorded and released the Grammy-winning album Cheek to Cheek with Lady GaGa. Tickets for Tony Bennett go on sale September 12 (10am) at LiveNation.com, all Ticketmaster outlets, or charge by phone 1-800-745-3000.



The lineup for this year's FreakNight Festival is pretty much insane. The event, which has grown from a one- night show at a small concert venue in Seattle to a two-night affair (October 28-29) at the Tacoma Dome, now features some of the biggest names in the EDM scene. Appearing for the 2016 festival are Martin Garrix, Zedd, Armin Van Buuren, Galantis, Paul van Dyk, Jamie Jones and Flux Pavilion. That's for starters because more acts will be added to the roster in the coming weeks. General admission tickets, priced at $304 (for both nights), are on sale now at ticketmaster.com. For more information and updates on FreakNight, go to freaknightfestival.com.



The other new show of interest to announce is Ryan Caraveo on December 10 at The Showbox Market. The Seattle-based artist performed at Bumbershoot last weekend and is gaining national attention with his full-length album Swings and EP Happy Now. Visit showboxpresents.com for ticket information.



Finally, and certainly not least important, Sia has released a new music video for 'The Greatest,' the leadoff single from her forthcoming album We Are the Children. The video, featuring young dancer Maddie Ziegler, is a powerful tribute to the Orlando massacre victims with imagery of people lying still on the floor, then brought to life, only to be suddenly put down again with a bullethole-pocked wall in the background. The video is available to view on YouTube. Sia will perform at Key Arena on September 29.



