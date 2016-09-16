by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



'What we're asking is very, very simple,' a Space Needle worker said. 'We want to know we'll have jobs in six months, in a year, in two years.'



The worker, who asked not to be identified by name to avoid retaliation, was one of 100 Space Needle employees and supporters who picketed in front of the Needle on Labor Day, September 5.



The iconic Seattle landmark has been embroiled in a labor dispute for the past five years, ever since the owners, the Wright family, let their labor contract with UNITE HERE Local 8 lapse. The union and the 200-plus Space Needle employees it represents have been fighting for a new contract ever since.



In July, the company declared an impasse in negotiations and unilaterally imposed the contract terms it wanted. That resulted in the first raises Space Needle workers received in more than 1,100 days, but it also limited many of their job protections.



The latest issue, and the cause of the Labor Day picket line, is the Wright family's plan to close the Needle for renovations. There are no promises of job security for the existing workforce, however, and current Needle employees are worried that they may find themselves without jobs when the landmark reopens.



'The contract has job security language, but only for six months,' UNITE HERE staffer Eunice How explained. 'If it's closed for longer than that, our members are not protected.'



Given that their employer has done everything possible to stall negotiations on a new contract and break their union, Space Needle employees are genuinely concerned that the place will close for long enough to exceed the job security requirement, and then reopen with a nonunion workforce.



'They're telling us they want the downtime to be as short as possible,' Garrett Olson told SGN in a pre-picket interview. 'I hope that's true. I'd like to come back and have a job after the renovation.'



Olson has spent three and a half years as a line cook in the Space Needle's restaurant and he relies on the job, he explains, not only for income but also for health insurance for himself and his 16-year-old son.



Other Space Needle workers also said they dread losing their health care coverage as much as their jobs.



'I'm worried about how I'm going to afford insurance during the closure,' elevator operator Jessica Severance said at the picket line. 'And many of my coworkers are also.'



'They did give us raises,' she continued, 'but what good are raises if tomorrow they come and say, 'You have X amount of days before we're going to subcontract your job. You can apply with the new company but we can't guarantee that they'll hire you.'



Joining the Space Needle workers at the picket line were members of several other unions who came from a Labor Day block party at the nearby Seattle Labor Temple. Seattle City Councilmembers Lisa Herbold and Kshama Sawant and former State Rep. Jesse Wineberry were also on hand to lend their support.



UNITE HERE has been one of the city's most LGBT-friendly unions, endorsing marriage equality as far back as the Andersen Supreme Court case in 2006. The first hotel contract in the country to explicitly protect Transgender workers was negotiated by Local 8 at the Westin in 2007.



Since then, the groundbreaking contract language has become standard for all UNITE HERE's labor agreements and could be at risk - along with other protections - if the Space Needle closes and then reopens with a nonunion workforce.



