A trio of writers, all published by the Port Townsend-based Ovenbird Books, read at Elliott Bay Book Company (1521 10th Avenue) on Monday, September 19th at 7pm. Founded by the late Judith Kitchen, Ovenbird Books is an innovative small press publishing experimental literary nonfiction.



Kate Carroll de Gutes, winner of 2016 Oregon Book Award for Creative Nonfiction and the 2016 Lambda Literary Award for Memoir, will read from her memoir in essays, Objects In Mirror Are Closer Than They Appear, which has been called '...masterful writing with sentences that linger on the mind for days after, images and stories that unfold the sweet bitterness of loves lost and loves to come in a reflection of true humanity.' Brenda Miller, Pushcart Prize Winner and Professor of English at Western Washington, will read from her fifth essay collection, An Earlier Life, in which she writes of traveling from synagogue to sweat lodge and finding guidance in her four major creeds: Judaism, Home Improvement, the Grateful Dead, and Rescue Dogs. Finally, Tarn Wilson, Pushcart Prize Nominee, reads from her collage-memoir, Slow Farm, an account of growing up in a counterculture family on remote Texada Island, British Columbia.



'Each of us has a unique connection with Ovenbird Books founder, Judith Kitchen,' says de Gutes, whose book was the final book chosen for the Judith Kitchen Select series for Ovenbird. Kitchen died just two days after finishing her edit of de Gutes' manuscript. 'For all of us, Kitchen served as editor and mentor, helping us refine and order both essays and, in my case, and Tarn Wilson's case, editing and helping order our manuscripts into a more cohesive whole.'



Miller's book, An Earlier Life, was the first book Ovenbird published post-Kitchen. Says Kitchen's literary executor Stan Sanvel Rubin in his introduction to the book, 'An Earlier Life represents what Ovenbird founder Judith Kitchen envisioned as literary nonfiction at its best: personal, challenging, engaging, and inventive, not by creating 'facts' the way a novelist does, but by devising means to sift and shape the memories and moments that make up an individual life in order to open layers of truth that matter to all of us.'



ABOUT THE AUTHORS

Kate Carroll de Gutes' book, Objects In Mirror Are Closer Than They Appear won the 2016 Oregon Book Award for Creative Nonfiction and the 2016 Lambda Literary Award for Memoir. Her latest collection of essays, The Authenticity Experiment (Two Sylvias Press), is forthcoming in 2017. Learn more at katecarrolldegutes.com.



Brenda Miller teaches in the MFA program in Creative Writing and the MA program in English Studies at Western Washington University. Her work has received six Pushcart Prizes, and all six prize-winning essays are included in Listening Against the Stone. She is the author of seven books and her most recent, An Earlier Life, was released this year from Ovenbird Books. Learn more at brendamillerwriter.com



Tarn Wilson earned her MA in education from Stanford and her MFA in creative writing from the Rainier Writing Workshop. Her work appears in Brevity, Defunct, Gulf Stream, River Teeth, and The Sun, among others, and she has been nominated for a Pushcart Prize. Her book, Slow Farm, was chosen by Judith Kitchen as part of the first three books in the Judith Kitchen Select series. Learn more at tarnwilson.com



