by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of New York has removed a priest from the two parishes he runs after he was accused of molesting a then-15-year-old boy some 30 years ago.



The priest, Fr. Anthony Giuliano, had advised Gay Catholics that the Church required them to live 'a celibate life' but apparently did not follow his own advice. On August 16, a 43-year-old man complained to New York City police that the priest had molested him in the late 1980s.



According to the New York Daily News, the man told Bronx Special Victims Squad detectives that he was working in the rectory of Holy Rosary Church in Baychester in 1987 and 1988 when Giuliano befriended him. The two used to play-wrestle, he told officers.



During one session, Giuliano told the teen that he was going to 'take him to the back and give him a frontal,' according to police sources.



The teen thought Giuliano was talking about a wrestling maneuver until the priest made him lie down, pulled the his pants and underwear down, and molested him, police sources told the Daily News.



'The allegation has been found to be credible,' Rev. Gerald Walsh, the auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of New York, explained to Fr. Giuliano's parishioners at St. John the Evangelist and St. Charles Borromeo churches.



While the priest has been removed from his clerical duties, he will probably not face legal charges, because the statute of limitations on sex abuse allegations has already expired. New York law gives victims of child sexual abuse until the age of 23 to file a complaint.



In June, New York state lawmakers failed to vote on the Child Victims Act, which would have made it easier for child sex abuse victims to seek justice against their abusers and the abusers' employers - like the Catholic Church and religious schools.



The long-stalled legislation would have created an additional one-year window for past victims of abuse to bring charges against their abusers. The Catholic League called the legislation 'a vindictive bill pushed by lawyers and activists out to rape the Catholic Church.'



Church apologists like Catholic League President Bill Donohue accused the Daily News of anti-Catholic bias.



'Up until recently, the Daily News had no record of spewing hatred toward the Catholic Church,' Donohue said in a statement.



'That all changed when it was clear that the paper was nearly bankrupt. A decision was obviously made to gin up sales by attacking the Catholic Church.'



Church critics charge that the Archdiocese of New York under Cardinal Timothy Dolan conceals information about child abuse allegations.



Anne Barrett Doyle, co-director of Bishop Accountability, said the Archdiocese of New York is notorious for hiding information, preventing a more complete picture of the extent of abuse among priests in the state.



'We know of very few accused priests in New York State,' Doyle said. 'We know about more accused priests in the diocese of Manchester, N.H., than we do in the Archdiocese of New York.'



