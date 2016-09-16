by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



American pastor Steven Anderson, who once said Gays should be stoned to death as recommended in the Bible, will not get a visa to enter South Africa.



The country's Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba announced the decision September 13.



'Mr Steven Anderson and members and/or associates of his church are prohibited from entering the Republic of South Africa,' Gigaba said at a press conference in South Africa's parliament building.



'This prohibition will be implemented in terms of section 29(1)(d) of the Immigration Act. This section affords the department the legal means to prohibit a foreigner who is a 'member of or adherent to an association or organization advocating the practice of racial hatred or social violence.'



'I have considered carefully the merits of this matter... we have a duty to prevent harm and hatred in all forms. Against the LGBTI [as] against any other person in a democratic state.



'I have informed the [Director General] that I have designated Steven Anderson and members and/or associates of his church as undesirable persons. Undesirable persons are barred from traveling to South Africa for periods determined by the department.'



South African law bars 'foreigners likely to promote hate speech or advocate violence' from entering the country. Gigaba said Anderson was likely to be 'unwilling to respect our constitutional protections against hatred and discrimination.'



A petition with more than 60,000 signatures called on the South African government to bar Anderson from entering the country.



Anderson, who heads up the Arizona-based Faithful Word Baptist Church, intended to visit Johannesburg with 17 associates in a missionary-style excursion on September 18, hoping to 'win souls' for his extremist Christian right views. He and his supporters then planned to go to Botswana to set up a branch of his church.



Anderson is perhaps best known for advocating the killing of LGBT people, quoting Biblical passages to justify his position.



' 'If a man also lie with mankind, as he lieth with a woman, both of them have committed an abomination: they shall surely be put to death. Their blood shall be upon them.' That, my friends, is the cure for AIDS. It was right there in the Bible all along,' he once said.



In addition, Anderson has also insulted one of South Africa's anti-apartheid heroes, Archbishop Desmond Tutu.



'People like Desmond Tutu go parading around and talk about their pro-homosexual beliefs but they did not get that from the Bible, and any Bible-believing Christian will know that,' Anderson said.



'The religious leaders are a bunch of perverts themselves, like that Desmond Tutu who goes around in a pink dress,' he added, referring to the violet cassock Tutu wears as a prelate of the Anglican Church.



