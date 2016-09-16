Seattle's most underrated art form will take over the city for six nights of hilarity later this month when the most exciting acts in sketch comedy converge on Seattle for the 18th annual SketchFest Seattle, the world's original sketch comedy festival!



SketchFest Seattle takes place September 23 & 24 at Annex Theatre (1100 E. Pike St.), with several events leading up to the main event beginning on September 15. This year's comedy festival is not only the largest, but the most diverse yet, and it also boasts the highest-ever number of home-grown acts. Tickets are on sale now at http://bit.ly/SketchFest16.







This year's event will bring talent from around the country plus a special showing of acts from Canada. Audiences can look forward to the wit of Ladies & Gentleman, recently seen at the Just for Laughs festival in Montreal and at the Montreal Fringe Fest, as well as Winnipeg's H.U.N.K.S., who have been tearing up the fringe circuit, garnering tons of acclaim (including a four-star review from the CBC, who called them 'among Winnipeg's finest sketch brands'), in addition to over 25 other groups.



SketchFest has continued to make it a priority to attract diverse acts - and this year boasts the widest variety of performers yet. Los Angeles-based Blade Brown (which includes former Seattleite Myrone Sumner) recently won the 2016 L.A. Scripted Festival Sketch Cage Match Tournament and includes members who are writers and performers from the CBS Diversity Showcase. Blade Brown calls themselves 'a diverse group of performers that bring that urban slice of life theme to any sketch stage.' Deep Lez is an all queer-identifying group who have performed at Bumbershoot, Seattle SketchFest, and Lesbian living rooms all over the Pacific Northwest. (See details below.)



'We want to give everyone a chance to show off how hilarious they are,' says SketchFest Managing Director Beth Peterson.



Think you need to watch Amy Schumer or Key & Peele for great sketch comedy? Think again!



This year was the first year SketchFest had a 'great-but-terrible problem,' according to Artistic Director Randall Cleveland. More awesome local groups applied than the festival had slots for, thanks to the exploding local scene. And much of that growing interest can be attributed to the support provided by events like SketchFest. Says Cleveland, 'When I moved to Seattle six years ago, there were maybe 10 groups performing regularly. Now there are over 50, with all kinds of cross-pollination and permutations evolving, and there are talented people performing comedy for every kind of taste.'



SketchFest will also present showcases for local talent leading up to the main event: Sept. 15 @ 7pm at The Pocket Theater (8312 Greenwood Ave. N.); Sept. 16-17 @ 7, 8:30 & 10pm at The Pocket Theater; Sept. 17 (The SketchFest Film Challenge) @ 7pm at Central Cinema (1411 21st Ave.); Sept. 18 @ 5:30pm at The Pocket Theater; and Sept. 22 @ 7pm at The Pocket Theater.



The main shows are on Sept. 23 & 24 at the Annex Theater (1100 E. Pike St.) with shows @ 7 & 9:30pm nightly.



Tickets and more information about SketchFest Seattle 2016 are at http://www.sketchfest.org/.







Deep Lez showcase Sept. 22

Deep Lez is an all queer-identifying group who have performed at Bumbershoot, Seattle SketchFest, and Lesbian living rooms all over the Pacific Northwest.



Deep Lez is Seattle's premier - and, quite possibly, only - dyke comedy collective! They aim to entertain through a queer, feminist lens. They offer a unique voice in Seattle's burgeoning queer comedy movement. And they're not just for lezzies - they have performed in front of all kinds of audiences, and their subversive brand of humor offers something for everyone to appreciate. Their sketches find the humor in the everyday, the obscure, and sometimes the absurd - all while weaving in bits of dyke culture past and present. They create memorable, quotable characters - like the beloved Flame of 'The Let's-Be-in-Love Podcast.' And no Deep Lez show is complete without a few props for the ages. They have a lot of fun together onstage, and they want their audience to have so much fun that they leave the patriarchy behind forever! Or at least for 20 hilarious minutes.



Deep Lez will perform Thursday, Sept. 22 @ 7pm at The Pocket Theatre (8312 Greenwood Ave. N). Tickets: $10 online & $14 at the door. http://www.sketchfest.org/.



About SketchFest Seattle

For real! Founded in 1999, SketchFest Seattle is the world's first sketch comedy festival - they even have a trademark on the name! Every year SketchFest brings together the most talented and hilarious comedians they can find across the globe, pairs them with the best and brightest local acts already making a name in town, and curates the most magical laugh-a-minute fest in the Northwest.



The nonprofit organization SketchFest Seattle was formed in 1999 when performer Mike Daisey looked around at his friends and saw something special: an emerging community of sketch comedians eight or ten groups strong, more than fifty people deep. What would happen, he thought, if they combined forces? The event has grown with each passing year. Last year's headliners included local groups Princess, Drop the Root Beer and Run, Day Job, and Tomato Tomato alongside traveling sketch groups and stand-up comedians like Christan Leonard, Mona Concepcion, Caitlin Weierhauser, and Emmett Montgomery.



Courtesy of SketchFest Seattle



