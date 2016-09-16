by Albert Rodriguez - SGN A&E Writer



'68TH PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS'

ABC

September 18 @ 4pm PDT



The main telecast for the 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards hasn't even been aired yet, but the winners list for TV's most prestigious accolade already looks fabulous.



Among this year's recipients of the golden-winged statuette is RuPaul Charles, more commonly known by his first name, RuPaul, or Mama Ru, nabbing a victory for Outstanding Host - Reality or Reality Competition Program for his hosting duties on RuPaul's Drag Race. It was presented to him during the Creative Arts Emmy Awards Show, held on September 11, which honored the achievements of those in the technical, special effects, costume, makeup and other behind-the-scenes fields, besides other select categories.



'Earlier this year I was quoted as saying I'd rather have an enema than have an Emmy, but thanks to the Television Academy I can have both,' RuPaul said during his brief acceptance speech. Minutes later, he appeared in shock and got teary-eyed when speaking to the media backstage, expressing what the award means to gay and trans youth by saying that they 'now have an emotional navigation system' with the show's existence and success. This was RuPaul's very first nomination and win, and to that we say 'Condragulations!!'



Guest star winners for episodic television are also revealed during the Creative Arts ceremony, held annually a week before the main telecast. Tiny Fey and Amy Poehler much-deservedly won the Guest Actress-Comedy award for co-hosting a hysterical episode of Saturday Night Live last season, while Peter Scolari took home the Guest Actor-Comedy statuette for playing Lena Dunham's father on Girls. Margo Martindale (The Americans) and Hank Azaria (Ray Donavan) picked up Emmys for Guest Actress-Drama and Guest Actor-Drama, respectively.



Netflix's must-see original production Making of a Murderer captured several awards, including Best Documentary Series, plus Outstanding Writing and Outstanding Directing honors for Moira Demos and Laura Ricciardi. The People vs. OJ Simpson, a heavy favorite going into this weekend's telecast, claimed four Emmys, and the Ad Council's pro-diversity campaign video 'Love Has No Labels,' featuring a lesbian couple and two gay fathers with an adopted child, earned the Emmy for Outstanding Commercial. Game of Thrones walked away with nine Emmys last weekend.



Jimmy Kimmel will emcee Sunday evening's televised event along with an extensive list of presenters, including Kristin Bell, Rami Malek, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Kyle Chandler, Bryan Cranston, Claire Danes, Aziz Ansari, Michelle Dockery, Julie Bowen, Minnie Driver, Tony Goldwyn, Taraji P. Henson, Terrence Howard, Larry David, Randall Park, Allison Janney, Kiefer Sutherland, Hank Azaria, Anthony Anderson, Margo Martindale and Peter Scolari. The telecast with red carpet arrivals begins at 4pm PDT on ABC, September 18.



Here's a rundown of what and who could and should win in key categories. NOTE: If Sarah Paulson doesn't win for The People vs. OJ Simpson, it will be a bigger crime than the one portrayed on the series - just sayin'.



Outstanding Drama Series nominees: Better Call Saul, Downton Abbey, Game of Thrones, Homeland, Mr. Robot, The Americans

Could win: Game of Thrones or Mr. Robot

I won't cry if GOT repeats, but the reigning champ has competition from the highly acclaimed sci-fi series Mr. Robot.

Should win: The Americans

Mr. Robot is mind-blowing and I'm silently rooting for it to win, but this is the first nomination for The Americans after four terrific seasons and it slightly deserves it more than the rest.



Outstanding Lead Actor-Drama Series nominees: Kyle Chandler (Bloodline), Rami Malek (Mr. Robot), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), Matthew Rhys (The Americans), Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan), Kevin Spacey (House of Cards)

Could win: Malek, Rhys or Spacey

Spacey has yet to win an Emmy, so keep that in mind. And Malek and Rhys are equally deserving newcomers who probably have a better chance than the others.

Should win: Malek

Part of me is pulling for Rhys, but the most compelling work from this impressive bunch was turned in by Malek.



Outstanding Lead Actress-Drama Series nominees: Claire Danes (Homeland), Viola Davis (How to Get Away With Murder), Taraji P. Henson (Empire), Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black), Keri Russell (The Americans), Robin Wright (House of Cards)

Could win: Everyone, except Danes

Danes has won twice already and her nomination is reward enough for a show that has had better seasons. This award is up for grabs with the possibility of a repeat by Davis.

Should win: Russell The Felicity alum has the most complex role and material than anybody here, in my opinion. I know Maslaney and Wright are overdue, but Russell gets my vote.



Outstanding Comedy Series nominees: black-ish, Master of None, Modern Family, Silicon Valley, Transparent, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Veep

Could win: Silicon Valley or Veep

Emmy voters can't get enough of Veep, and it would seem appropriate to reward the political sitcom again during an election year. Silicon Valley could potentially upset, but I doubt it.

Should win: Transparent

I loves me some Kimmy Schmidt, though the writing and acting in the transgender-themed series tops this field.



Outstanding Lead Actor-Comedy Series nominees: Anthony Anderson (black-ish), Aziz Ansari (Master of None), Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth), William H. Macy (Shameless), Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley), Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent)

Could win: Anderson, Ansari, or Tambor

If Tambor doesn't get it, look for either of the other two to take it home. Should win: Tambor

I'm a big Middleditch fan (I follow him on social media), however, nobody in this group tackles delicate subject matter so brilliantly and gracefully like Tambor.



Outstanding Lead Actress-Comedy Series nominees: Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep), Laurie Metcalf (Getting On), Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish), Amy Schumer (Inside Amy Schumer), Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie)

Could win: Louis-Dreyfus or Ross

Louis-Dreyfus is unstoppable, and again it's an election year. The only other woman here that I see Emmy voters leaning towards is Ross, the first black actress to be recognized in this category since Phylicia Rashad in 1986.

Should win: Tomlin

Tomlin runs laps around her co-star Fonda on Grace and Frankie, which isn't an easy task. My second favorite is Metcalf, who I adore in anything she's in.



