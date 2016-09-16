Victor Janusz and K.C. Compton present 'Bravo for Belonging'

'BRAVO FOR BELONGING'

A BENEFIT FOR LAMBERT HOUSE

UNEXPECTED PRODUCTIONS

MARKET THEATER

September 26 @ 7pm



Victor Janusz, longtime Seattle piano man and cabaret artist extraordinaire, and K.C. Compton, a singer new to Seattle, team up for a concert to benefit Lambert House, Seattle's internationally respected center for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Questioning (LGBTQ) youth. Bassist Dave Pascal, sax player Medearis Dixon and drummer Conor Apperson complete the ensemble that will rock a variety of styles including blues, jazz, ballads and originals, with veteran Kansas City musician Martha Haehl and Seattle musical theater siren Christine Noel Riippi as special guests.



The musicians are joining forces for this concert as a statement that LGBTQ kids belong to all of us and their welfare is in all our hands.



LGBTQ young people are an especially vulnerable population, and community-building is the primary prevention strategy Lambert House employs for an entire constellation of risks - homelessness, suicide, bullying, sexual exploitation and medical issues - that disproportionally affect these youth. All proceeds will be donated to the Lambert House capital campaign to purchase a house the center can call home, since the current landlords have said they plan to sell later this year.



'Bravo for Belonging' will be held on Monday, September 26, at Unexpected Productions' historic Market Theater (1428 Post Alley - at the Gum Wall) at the Pike Place Market. The event kicks off with a cocktail hour meet & greet from 6-7pm, followed by the cabaret concert performance from 7-9pm. Tickets are $20 and are available in advance through Brown Paper Tickets - http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2601644



Unexpected Productions has generously donated the use of its historic Market Theater for the show. A cash bar and complimentary hors d'oeuvres will be available in the theater lobby.



To donate directly to Lambert House's capital campaign, go to www.SaveLambertHouse.org. For more information about Unexpected Productions, including directions to the theater and parking, see www.unexpectedproductions.org.







One of Seattle's busiest singer/pianists, Victor Janusz fronts the VJ Band, has headlined numerous cabaret shows, and has performed his one-man show Hands Solo: Pianoman in New York, Seattle (at ACT Theatre) and Palm Springs. K.C. Compton recently moved to Seattle from Kansas City where she was a member of Checkered Past, an acoustic singer/songwriter, Americana roots-music band. She was a founding board member of the Americana Music Academy in Lawrence, KS, which teaches all the music America makes.



