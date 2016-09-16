by MK Scott - SGN Contributing Writer



'RETURN TO GREY GARDENS'

SIFF CINEMA EGYPTIAN

September 29 @ 7pm & 9:30pm



Peaches Christ Productions and Qurb Media wants you to grab your ticket NOW to 'RETURN TO GREY GARDENS' an original, drag driven musical stage-show starring Season 5 winner of 'RuPaul's Drag Race,' Jinkx Monsoon as Lil' Jinkxy and Peaches Christ as Big Peachy with special guest stars the iconic Mink Stole as herself and FEATURING Major Scales, Sparkle Leigh, Sylvia O'Stayformore, Leicester Landon with Abbey Roads, Tipsy Rose Lee, Isabella Extynn and James Majesty at the SIFF Cinema Egyptian (805 E Pine St) on September 29th with 2 shows at 7pm & 9:30pm.



I had a chance to chat with Peaches Christ about her show, Jinkx, Mink Stole and more!



MK SCOTT: You brought 'Return to Grey Gardens' to Seattle in 2013. What will make this show different?



PEACHES CHRIST: In 2013 we brought a shorter version of the show, which accompanied a screening of the Maysles' documentary. This upcoming show is a longer version of the show with new numbers and scenes, but without a movie screening. We're also able to bring special guest star Mink Stole this time, which makes it extra special!



MK: What makes this show unique?



PEACHES: I think this show is unique for a few reasons and one of the biggest is that Jinkx truly dazzles as Little Jinkxy, both homaging and celebrating our real-life inspiration, Little Edie. It's also a show that's not limited to hilarious parody but actually allows for some real drama and darkness. It was a real challenge for me to come up with a concept that would work within our created drag world and I'm proud of how it all turned out. And finally, it's an easier show to travel with than most because the necessary cast to take it on the road is myself and Jinkx and so it's not as large an undertaking as some of our more ambitious shows, which can feature large casts and lots of set changes. I'd really love to continue bringing this to more cities if we can.



MK: Was seeing Jinkx playing Little Edie on 'RDR' the inspiration for this show or were you already planning this parody?



PEACHES: We literally planned this show on the afternoon that the 'Snatch Game' aired so I'd only seen her as Little Edie in the commercials leading up to the episode. I knew she loved Little Edie and I knew she looked great but when I saw the episode and knew she and I were going to do the event together I was even more excited.



MK: How will Mink Stole be involved?



PEACHES: Mink actually starred in the SF premiere of the show and also performed it with us in NYC. She plays herself in the play and tries to talk Big Peachy out of continuing to perform the same show over and over again year after year so that Lil' Jinkxy can move on with her life.



MK: What do you like about working with Mink? Jinkx?



PEACHES: I grew up worshipping Mink Stole and memorizing and performing her movie dialogue so I'm a VERY big fan, and she first came and did my event over a decade ago and we've worked together ever since, including having her be part of stage shows as well as co-star in my movie All About Evil. She's been a mentor, role model, and good friend to me and I value her so much. Anytime we get to work together I'm thrilled. I'm hoping that this is how Jinkx would answer the same question if someone asked her how she feels about working with me! Ha! I adore Jinkx and am in awe of her talents as a singer and stage actress. She's brilliant and she's been in five different shows I've created. She's a true muse!



MK: What show are you bringing to Seattle next?



PEACHES: After this, we're hoping to bring up a show called 'Mister Act.'



MK: You have done parodies from many films. What would be your dream project?



PEACHES: I guess I have many dream projects, but there isn't a particular one that springs to mind at the moment. I have dream guests that I'd love to work with someday like Elizabeth Berkeley or Faye Dunaway.



MK: When we last spoke, you were going forward with your next film. How is that coming along?



PEACHES: It's coming along great! We are still developing it but I'm thrilled with the direction it's going in.



Grab your tix for 'Return to Grey Gardens' on Thursday, September 29th at 7pm or 9:30 pm at Seattle's SIFF Cinema Egyptian. Tickets: $25-$60, VIP Meet and Greet: $80 - available at universe.com or at door.



