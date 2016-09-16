                                 
Friday, Sep 16, 2016
 
posted Friday, September 16, 2016 - Volume 44 Issue 38
NCAA joins North Carolina boycott
NCAA joins North Carolina boycott

by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer

The NCAA, which organizes most collegiate sports in the United States, announced on September 12 that it was pulling seven post-season sporting events out of North Carolina venues because of that state's anti-LGBT law known as HB 2.

The NBA has already moved its 2017 All-Star Game from Charlotte, N.C., to New Orleans because of the law.

'Based on the NCAA's commitment to fairness and inclusion, the Association will relocate all seven previously awarded championship events from North Carolina during the 2016-17 academic year,' the NCAA said in a statement.

'The NCAA Board of Governors made this decision because of the cumulative actions taken by the state concerning civil rights protections.'

The board 'emphasized that NCAA championships and events must promote an inclusive atmosphere for all college athletes, coaches, administrators, and fans.'

'Fairness is about more than the opportunity to participate in college sports, or even compete for championships,' said Mark Emmert, NCAA president.

'We believe in providing a safe and respectful environment at our events and are committed to providing the best experience possible for college athletes, fans, and everyone taking part in our championships.'

'The NCAA Constitution clearly states our values of inclusion and gender equity, along with the membership's expectation that we as the Board of Governors protect those values for all,' said Susquehanna University President Jay Lemons, vice chair of the Board of Governors and chair of the ad hoc committee on diversity and inclusion.

'Our membership comprises many different types of schools - public, private, secular, faith-based - and we believe this action appropriately reflects the collective will of that diverse group.'

The NCAA decision included events scheduled for this year as well as 2017:

o 2016 Division I Women's Soccer Championship, College Cup

o 2016 Division III Men's and Women's Soccer Championships

o 2017 Division I Men's Basketball Championship, first/second rounds

o 2017 Division I Women's Golf Championships, regional

o 2017 Division III Men's and Women's Tennis Championships

o 2017 Division I Women's Lacrosse Championship

o 2017 Division II Baseball Championship

North Carolina Republicans characterized the NCAA decision as 'an assault to female athletes across the nation.'

'Perhaps the NCAA should stop with their political peacocking - and instead focus their energies on making sure our nation's collegiate athletes are safe, both on and off the field,' GOP spokesperson Kami Mueller added.

On the other hand, Hillary Clinton tweeted her support for the boycott.

'The @NCAA is right to pull tournament games from North Carolina because of the anti-LGBT HB2 law. Discrimination has no place in America. -H'

