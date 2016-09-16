by Albert Rodriguez - SGN A&E Writer



New music from Ms. Midler? You Bette-r believe it! Truth be told, it's a reissue and deluxe edition of the gay icon's 1972 debut The Divine Miss M, but it does include previously unreleased tracks, remixes of original songs from the album and new liner notes. 'I began being called The Divine Miss M around 1969, when I made my first appearance at the Continental Baths, a gay bath house located in the basement of the Ansonia Hotel, at Broadway and 74th Street in New York,' explains the multiple Grammy winner in a press release. 'My best friend, Bill Hennessy, a hairdresser I met on Fiddler on the Roof, called me that for years. It was my first night at the Baths, and before I went on, the owner, Steven Ostrow, stuck his head into the dressing room and asked how I wanted to be introduced. I said, 'Just tell them I'm divine!' And that's how it started.' The collection features a remastered version of the original recording, including major hits 'Do You Want To Dance,' 'Friends' and a longtime fan favorite, 'Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy.' Co-produced by Barry Manilow, The Divine Miss M reached the Top 10 of the albums chart, was certified platinum by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) and helped the Hawaii-born performer win a coveted Grammy for Best New Artist a year after its release. The deluxe edition also features a second disc with nine additional tracks, among them is 'Chapel Of Love,' plus five unreleased recordings: an alternate version of 'Superstar,' demos for 'Saturday Night' and 'Mr. Freedom And I' and vintage versions of 'Old Cape Cod' and 'Marahuana,' both of which were later remixed for the 1976 album, Songs For The New Depression. The re-buffed edition of The Divine Miss M is set for an October 21 release, around the time Midler is expected to appear as a coach for Team Blake (Shelton) on the 11th season of 'The Voice.'



Although the release date for Lady GaGa's new album is still under wraps, I can report that she's putting the finishing touches on it right now with producer Mark Ronson and it will include collaborations with Beck, Florence Welch, Tame Impala's Kevin Parker and Father John Misty. All songs on the album are said to be autobiographical to Lady GaGa's recent life happenings.



New shows to announce this week include jazz standout Maceo Parker with The Jones Family Singers at the Moore Theatre (October 29), 60/70s pop singer Boz Scaggs at the Moore Theatre (November 6), country crooner Kris Kristofferson at Tacoma's Pantages Theater (November 11), electronic acts Porter Robinson, who appeared at Bumbershoot last weekend, and Madeon at WaMu Theater (December 10) and KISS alum Ace Frehley at the Neptune Theatre (February 11).



The Boss is headed back to the Emerald City. And the event is already sold out. Bruce Springsteen has included an appearance at Elliott Bay Book Company next month, October 1, to promote his new memoir, Born to Run, though the 'Dancing in the Dark' singer will neither be performing nor speaking during the event, but will simply be on hand to autograph copies of his book.



Finally, a belated 25th anniversary to 'Smells Like Teen Spirit.' A signature hit for Seattle rock band Nirvana and a seminal song of the grunge movement, the single turned a quarter of a century old on September 10. Those of us living in the Emerald City in 1991 when it first came out can recall the impact it had going from local radio station airplay to becoming a global phenomenon, as well as the music video that became an instant classic.



