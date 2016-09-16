by Shaun Knittel - SGN Associate Editor



With Washingtonians a few weeks away from receiving their general election ballots in the mail, the Greater Seattle Business Association (GSBA) is hosting a candidate forum that will feature candidates who, aside from some of them being LGBTQ, are competing in some of the state's most important and exciting races this cycle.



The forum, sponsored by AHF Pharmacy and Victory Fund, is scheduled for September 21 at 5 p.m. at Erickson Theatre Off Broadway (1524 Harvard Ave.). Tickets to the forum cost $15 for GSBA members and $20 for non-members. All ages are welcome to attend.



'GSBA is proud to offer the only forum organized by and for the LGBT community in our region,' the organization said in a message to ticket buyers. 'Come early to meet the candidates and to hear firsthand how these candidates respond to issues of concern to our community. This is our time to have our voices heard around LGBT and small business issues.'



The event will be moderated by Deborah Brandt.



Register, have some wine from Precept, and mingle with the candidates from 5 to 6 p.m.; the forum program will run from 6 to 7:30 p.m.



Community partners include Capitol Hill Chamber of Commerce, Entre Hermanos, Gay City, Gender Justice League, Legal Voice, Pride Foundation, QLaw Association, Seattle Counseling Service, and Ventures.



SGN and The Seattle Lesbian are media sponsors.



'These are the candidates who will be making the important decisions that impact your day-to-day life, from the workplace to the classroom and even to the voting booth,' said the GSBA in an email invite sent to members and supporters of their organization.



'In a year when LGBT students are directly targeted by enemies of equality, how will Erin Jones and Chris Reykdal work to ensure an inclusive, equitable, and fair public education system for all our children as Superintendent of Public Instruction?' asks GSBA.



The invite went on to say, 'Tina Podlodowski is running for Secretary of State and looking to become Washington's first statewide LGBT elected official. Brady Walkinshaw is running to represent one of the most LGBT districts in Congress. How do they propose to make our region a national leader?'



Nicole Macri and Dan Shih are competing for the legislative seat that has been occupied by an LGBT person longer than any other in the country. The GSBA says it will ask the candidates how they will lead our community in coming years.



The GSBA concludes, 'Hear from all these candidates and where they stand on the important issues for the LGBT community.'



To register for the GSBA Candidate Forum go to http://thegsba.org/events/event-details/2016/09/22/gsba-events/1667.



