After Rhonda Juliano created Diverse Harmony in 2002, we are singing into our 15th season stronger than ever! We finished our 14th season by taking 62 singers to our 4th GALA Festival in Denver this last July where both Diverse Harmony and our a cappella group, Spectrum, performed in front of over 2,000 admiring fans!



GALA had youth choruses perform from New York City, Washington D.C., Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Phoenix, Portland and Seattle! There were over 130 youth singers and Diverse Harmony brought almost half! Spectrum performed in two Blockbuster concerts and together, our groups sang in 6 different concerts!



We are taking that momentum and opening our 15th season with Spectrum's 'Broadway Basics' concert! Please join us on September 23, 2016 at 7pm at Seattle First Baptist Church (1111 Harvard). The concert is free with a suggested donation of $20. Join us for a great evening!



Support Diverse Harmony!

As we begin our 15th season, please consider donating to Diverse Harmony either with your time or with funds! Sheet music is expensive and concert planning takes a lot of time! Consider giving back to Diverse Harmony to celebrate our 15th season! Every $15 or even 15 minutes of time makes a major difference to the amazing youth involved in Diverse Harmony. Help continue to provide a musical home for our youth every Monday and Tuesday night by mailing checks to: Diverse Harmony, 1111 Harvard Ave, Seattle, WA 98112 - Or contact us at info@diverseharmony.org or visit our website at www.diverseharmony.org!



