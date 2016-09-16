The Seattle Public Library will co-host the 2016 Gay Romance Northwest (GRNW) Meet-Up, the LGBTQ Romance Fiction Conference of the Pacific Northwest, from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Central Library, 1000 Fourth Ave., 206-386-4636.



As part of Seattle Writes, the 2016 GRNW Meet-Up will be free and open to the public, but registration is required. Parking is available in the Central Library garage for $7.



Attending authors and panelists will include: Astrid Amara, Eric Andrews-Katz, Jove Belle, Dev Bentham, Austin Chant, L.C. Chase, Charley Descoteaux, CJane Elliot, Rhys Ford, Ginn Hale, Lou Harper, Tobi Hill-Meyer, Laylah Hunter, Isabella, Amanda Jean, Nicole Kimberling, Morticia Knight, Christopher Moss, M.J. O'Shea, EE Ottoman, J.K. Pendragon, Alex Powell, A.K. Rose, E.J. Russell, Andrea Speed, Karelia Stetz-Waters, Tracy Timmons-Gray, Yolanda Wallace and Sheri Lewis Wohl.



Schedule of events: Noon to 1pm: Registration and swag giveaways - Level 1, Microsoft Auditorium: 1 pm to 2 pm: Opening remarks - Level 1, Microsoft Auditorium; 2 pm to 3 pm: Panel discussions - Levels 1 and 4; 3 pm to 4 pm: Character type love match - Level 1, Microsoft Auditorium; 4 pm to 6 pm: Book fair and author meet and greet - Level 4, Washington Mutual Foundation Meeting Room 1.



Swag giveaways during registration are first-come, first-served and while supplies last. Select titles will be available for sale during the book fair.



The Gay City Library will be holding a LGBT book drive during the conference. For every LGBT book you donate to the book drive, you will receive a raffle ticket and a chance to win prizes during the conference.



The Gay Romance Northwest Bookfair will be open 12 pm - 6pm and is open to library patrons and attendees to browse books for sale and giveaways from attending authors. Meet authors and get books signed during the Meet & Greet from 4pm - 6pm.



This conference is presented in partnership with Old Growth Northwest and Gay City: Seattle's LGBTQ Center.



This event will be recorded for future podcast.



For more information, call the Library at 206-386-4636, visit GRNW's website or Ask a Librarian, www.spl.org



