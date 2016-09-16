by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



Donald Trump has promised to appoint homocon Peter Thiel to the US Supreme Court, the Huffington Post reports, based on information from someone described as 'a source close to the PayPal co-founder.' Other sources are quoted as saying that people in Trump's 'inner circle' are also talking about Thiel as a potential Supreme Court nominee.



Thiel, one of the founders of PayPal, is perhaps best known as the financial backer of the Hulk Hogan lawsuit against Gawker that bankrupted the gossipy website.



Trump 'deeply loves Peter Thiel,' a source told Huffington Post reporter Ben Walsh. Perhaps Trump sees a kindred spirit in Thiel. Thiel's motive for paying Hogan's legal bills was said to be payback for Gawker outing him in a story, so he at least has a vengeful streak in common with Trump.



Trump and Thiel also share a flair for financial risk-taking.



Thiel now heads Clarium Capital, a global hedge fund with $700 million in assets under management. He is also a managing partner in Founders Fund, a venture capital fund with $2 billion in assets under management.



Thiel is also a co-founder and investment committee chair of Mithril Capital Management and co-founder and chairman of Valar Ventures.



He was ranked #4 on the Forbes Midas List of 2014, with assets estimated at $2.2 billion.



On the other hand, Trump and Thiel also share an aversion to democracy, at least for groups they perceive as outsiders. While Thiel calls himself a libertarian, he has long expressed skepticism about democratic government.



For example, in 2009 Thiel wrote an essay for the Libertarian blog Cato Unbound, in which he said, 'I no longer believe that freedom and democracy are compatible.'



In the same article, he also wrote, 'Since 1920, the vast increase in welfare beneficiaries and the extension of the franchise to women - two constituencies that are notoriously tough for libertarians - have rendered the notion of 'capitalist democracy' into an oxymoron.'



Thiel is also anti-college. In addition to his investment operations, he runs a fellowship that gives promising students $100,000 to drop out.



'Education,' he said in a 2011 interview with the National Review, 'is a bubble in a classic sense.'



While he has contributed to pro-marriage-equality groups, Thiel has also given large sums of money to right-wing political causes.



In 2009, Thiel helped fund college student James O'Keefe's 'Taxpayers Clearing House' video, a satirical look at the politics behind the Wall Street bailout. O'Keefe went on to produce ACORN undercover sting videos, but through a spokesperson, Thiel denied involvement in - or even knowledge of - the ACORN sting.



In July 2012, Thiel made a $1 million donation to the Club for Growth, a fiscally conservative 501(c)(4), making him the group's largest contributor.



According to its website, the Club for Growth wants to cut income tax rates (especially at the top levels); repeal the estate tax; pass a balanced budget amendment; cut welfare programs, Social Security, Medicaid, and Medicare; deregulate banks and investments brokers; and pass NAFTA-style free trade treaties.



Thiel has also given almost $2 million to the Seasteading Institute, in hopes of creating artificial island settlements in international waters that would not be subject to the jurisdiction of any government.



According to the Daily Mail newspaper, Thiel was inspired to do so by Ayn Rand's novel Atlas Shrugged.



