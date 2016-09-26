by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



Sixty percent of respondents to a new Washington Post/ABC News poll agree that Donald Trump is 'is biased against women and minorities.'



At the same time, many of those same people plan to vote for him. According to the poll, Clinton leads Trump among likely voters by only five percentage points, 46% to 41%. Libertarian Gary Johnson gets 9% in the poll, and Green Jill Stein gets 2%.



Among the larger pool of registered voters, Clinton's lead grows to 10 points, unchanged from last month's poll.



Neither candidate is popular with voters.



Almost two-thirds of the respondents agreed that Trump is a bigot, with 48% believing that 'strongly.' College-educated whites believe this by 57% to 41%, and college-educated white women believe it by a whopping 61% to 39% margin.



'At this point,' poll director James Downie says, 'the only group of voters that doesn't think Trump is biased is white men without a college degree.'



On the other hand, almost 60% of the respondents say Clinton granted special favors to donors of the Clinton Foundation.



Both candidates' supporters say they are motivated more by misgivings about the other candidate than enthusiasm for their own.



Fewer than half of Trump's supporters, 46%, say they are 'very enthusiastic' about his candidacy. Even fewer, 33%, say the same for Clinton. Meanwhile, 80% of Trump supporters feel Clinton would do real damage to the country as president, while 83% of Clinton supporters feel the same way about Trump.



On the question of which candidate has the right personality and temperament to be president, large majorities pick Clinton, who beat Trump on this score by 61% to 30%.



Trump's supporters report greater interest in the campaign and greater likelihood of voting. More than 60% of registered voters who support Trump say they are following the campaign very closely, and 93% say they are absolutely certain to vote.



By contrast, only 45% of Clinton backers are paying close attention to the race, and 80% say they are certain to vote, while 20% say they will probably vote or are less likely to cast a ballot.



Nevertheless, the poll finds that 58% of respondents expect Clinton to win the election, though only 18% think she will do so easily. Nearly 90% of Clinton supporters think she will win, while just under 70% of Trump backers think their candidate will prevail.



