by Albert Rodriguez - SGN A&E Writer



BIANCA DEL RIO

'NOT TODAY SATAN'

THE SHOWBOX SODO

September 28



Batten down the hatches, because here comes Bianca Del Rio! The fearless comedian and 'RuPaul's Drag Race' winner (from Season 6) is launching the North American leg of her 'Not Today Satan' tour here in the Emerald City next week. Coincidentally, the Louisiana native also has a new film titled Hurricane Bianca set for release in the coming days that features performances by Alan Cumming, Rachel Dratch and RuPaul as well. She also appeared on the All Stars Snatch Game during this season's 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.' For tickets to see her at The Showbox SoDo on September 28, go to showboxpresents.com.



Via email, I caught up with Bianca Del Rio to give Seattle Gay News a little preview of her upcoming performance and to find out what else is happening in her big world of drag queendom. Here's what she had to say.



Albert Rodriguez: Have you been to Seattle before? If so, what was your impression of the city?



Bianca Del Rio: Yes! I've been to Seattle several times. I've performed at the Baltic Room a couple times. I did the 'Battle of the Seasons' show here last year, as well as my 'Rolodex of Hate' comedy show. And earlier this year, I did a Peaches Christ production, 'Whatever Happened to Bianca Del Rio?' at the Egyptian Theatre. I absolutely love Seattle. That's why I keep coming back. It's such a beautiful city and the people here are amazing. I'm really excited to kick off my North American Tour here.



Rodriguez: Can you tell us about your show? Is it interactive, is it entirely standup, and is it just you or are there other performers in it?



Del Rio: The nursing home wouldn't allow Lady Bunny to leave since the last incident, so the show is all me. I always say to expect the unexpected. A large part of the show is scripted, but my favorite part is interacting with the audience. I never know what kind of people will be in the audience, so you never know what may happen.



Rodriguez: What was the reaction of your family when you won 'RuPaul's Drag Race'?



Del Rio: I was raised by a pack of wolves. They don't know about 'Drag Race.'



Rodriguez: Did you experience any negative reaction after winning the RuPaul crown, like any shade from other drag queens?



Del Rio: Not at all! Everyone was incredibly supportive and congratulatory. I was in great company in the top 3 with Adore Delano and Courtney Act. They are immensely talented performers.



Rodriguez: Do you have any predictions on who will win Season 2 of 'RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars'?



Del Rio: RuPaul. She's the supreme queen of every season.



Rodriguez: You design most, if not all, of your wardrobe. Do you sell any of your clothes online?



Del Rio: No, I only sell my dirty panties online.



Rodriguez: That bride's dress you made for the 'Drag My Wedding' episode was gorgeous. Is it for sale?



Del Rio: I'm saving it for my dog's wedding day. I'm very sentimental.



Rodriguez: Did you ever get a thank you from Judge Judy for playing her so well on the Snatch Game?



Del Rio: She actually recorded a video that was played at the end of the final episode of my season. I didn't see it until a few weeks after I won, but it was such an honor. She's truly one of my idols.



Rodriguez: You have a movie being released soon called Hurricane Bianca. What's it about and do you know when it will open in Seattle?



Del Rio: Hurricane Bianca was the creation of my friend Matt Kugelman. He came up with the idea about 8-9 years ago, wrote the script, did a couple crowd funding campaigns, and then directed the filming of it last year. The movie tells the story of a New York teacher who is fired from a small Texan school for being gay and returns disguised as 'Bianca' to wreak revenge on the town. It's a comedic take on a serious topic because in more than half of the states in the U.S. you can legally be fired for being gay. The distributor is doing one night screenings September 19-22 in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Chicago. On September 23, it will be available on iTunes, Vimeo, Amazon, and Wolfe on-demand.



Rodriguez: Do you get noticed out of drag, like at the airport or at hotels?



Del Rio: Yes! The queens on 'Drag Race' get more air time out of drag than in drag, so we get recognized a lot at every day places. Of course, the gays working at hotels recognize us, but the ones who surprise me are the middle-aged, straight women who are TSA agents at airports. 'Drag Race' reaches a wide audience. Television is a powerful thing.



Rodriguez: This is an election year. Any predictions on what might happen in November?



Del Rio: I'm hoping Judge Judy will enter the race. She would have my vote!! Could you imagine her dealing with Congress? 'You're not the boss, applesauce!!'



Rodriguez: What advice do you have for anyone just starting out doing drag, maybe someone who hasn't even performed on stage yet?



Del Rio: Don't do it! It's a trap! I'm kidding. Try it! Try everything! What do you have to lose? Watch other queens who are successful and learn from them, but don't try to copy them. Find what works for you.



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!