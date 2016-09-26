by Albert Rodriguez - SGN A&E Writer



'68TH PRIMETIME

EMMY AWARDS'

ABC

September 18



After six nominations, Sarah Paulson finally took home an Emmy Award, besting the competition for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series for her gutsy portrayal of prosecutor Marcia Clark in 'The People vs. OJ Simpson.' The FX drama, which marked the inaugural season of the anthology drama 'American Crime Story,' won five statuettes on Sunday night's main telecast and an additional four the weekend prior, at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards.



In her acceptance speech, Paulson proudly acknowledged her well-known partner. 'And, Holland Taylor I love you!' she said loudly into the microphone. Taylor, of course, is a respected actress and Emmy winner herself, starring more recently in the TV shows 'The Practice' and 'Two and a Half Men,' not to mention earning a Tony nod for her work in the Broadway play Ann.



Another first time winner was Kate McKinnon, who became only the second female cast member from Saturday Night Live - besides Gilda Radner - to receive an Emmy, and the very first performer on the sketch comedy show to garner an award in the acting field, nabbing a win for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. The Columbia University alum thanked presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at the podium, who returned the favor afterwards by sending a congratulatory message to her via Twitter. McKinnon is openly Lesbian and dating theater actress Marla Mindelle.



It was a great night for the comedy 'Transparent.' While the transgender-themed sitcom lost to 'Veep' for Outstanding Comedy Series, it got awards for its lead actor, Jeffrey Tambor, and creator-director Jill Soloway, both of whom recognized the Trans community on Sunday.



'Give trans people a chance. Give them auditions,' Soloway said on stage after winning the Emmy for directing the episode 'Man on the Land.' She also pleaded with everyone to help prevent violence against Trans women and to 'topple the patriarchy.' Soloway came out as Bisexual late in 2015, having separated from her husband and is now in a relationship with a woman.



Tambor, who plays Maura Pfefferman in the acclaimed Amazon series, told media reporters backstage that he hoped for 'more opportunities for transgender talent.' 'I would very much like to be the last cisgender male playing a transgender female,' he stated. 'I think we are there now.' He also gave a shout out to Amazon CEO and Seattle resident Jeff Bezos at the podium.



Transgender star Laverne Cox from 'Orange is the New Black' gave out the Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special all by herself, the first time any Trans actor or actress has ever been asked by the Television Academy to present an award on the televised event in its 68-year history.



Elsewhere, Tatiana Maslaney scored an unexpected triumph in the loaded-with-talent category of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her critically praised role as Bisexual character Sarah Manning in the sci-fi series 'Orphan Black.' And although Ryan Murphy surprisingly lost for directing 'The People vs. OJ Simpson,' as co-executive producer he shared the Emmy for Outstanding Limited Series. He's previously won Emmys for 'Glee' and 'The Normal Heart.' Murphy and his husband David Miller have two young sons.



During the Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony, held on September 11, RuPaul was honored with his very first winged statuette for Outstanding Host Reality or Reality Competition Program.



