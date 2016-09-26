by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



Former President George H.W. Bush is reportedly voting for Hillary Clinton in November, according to a Facebook post from Kathleen Kennedy Townsend.



Townsend, a former Maryland lieutenant governor and daughter of Robert F Kennedy, put up a photo of herself with the former president and the caption 'The President told me he is voting for Hillary!!'



Townsend posts on Facebook under the name Kathleen Hartington and has been a vocal supporter of Clinton's candidacy.



The Bush family did not confirm the report but did not deny it either.



'The vote President Bush will cast as a private citizen in some 50 days will be just that: a private vote cast in 50 days,' Bush spokesperson Jim McGrath told reporters. 'He is not commenting on the presidential race in the interim.'



George H.W. and his son, former president George W. Bush, said in May that they would not endorse Donald Trump.



H.W.'s son and W.'s brother, Jeb Bush, was one of Trump's unsuccessful opponents in the 2016 Republican primary.



Trump repeatedly maligned Jeb as 'low-energy' and derided W. for his unsuccessful Iraq policy. Jeb repeatedly denounced Trump for his 'abrasive, know-nothing-like nativist rhetoric.'



However, Jeb ruled out support for Clinton in a Washington Post editorial in July, writing, 'I haven't decided how I'll vote in November - whether I'll support the Libertarian ticket or write in a candidate.'



Many Republicans close to the Bush family have indicated they will vote for Clinton, including Brent Scowcroft, George H.W. Bush's national security adviser, as well as Sally Bradshaw, a longtime top aide to Jeb Bush.



Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton is bouncing back after a week of bad polling news, upping her lead over Donald Trump to five points, according to a new national poll released September 20.



Clinton has 50% support among likely voters, while Trump is at 45%, the NBC News poll found. In the same poll last week, Clinton led Trump 48% to 44%.



Clinton maintains her five-point lead when third-party candidates are added in. Clinton has 45% in that scenario, while Trump has 40%, Libertarian Gary Johnson has 10%, and Jill Stein of the Green Party has 4%. Clinton's lead grows to six points when all registered voters are polled, 49% to 43%.



