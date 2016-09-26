                                 
Monday, Sep 26, 2016
 
search SGN
SERVING SEATTLE AND THE PACIFIC NORTHWEST FOR 42 YEARS!

click to visit advertiser's website

Javascript DHTML Drop Down Menu Powered by dhtml-menu-builder.com

Last Weeks Edition
   
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 




 

 
 

 

 

[Valid RSS]
click to go to advertisers website
to Section One | to Arts & Entertainment
posted Friday, September 23, 2016 - Volume 44 Issue 39
LEO PARTY XIII
Section One
ALL STORIES
  next story
LEO PARTY XIII

Leo Party XIII was a HUGE success! Thank you to everybody who purchased tickets, came out and had an awesome time supporting local nonprofits. The food was great, the entertainment was fantastic and the event raised $23,254 from Leo Party Sponsorship, Ticket Sales, and Raffles. All proceeds raised directly benefited Seattle Counseling Service and Gender Diversity.

An endless thank you to our SCS Board Member and the Founder of the Leo Foundation, Joe Torres, for his dedication and generosity while annually throwing his own birthday party and donating all proceeds to charity. Thank you to all the businesses who made donations and a BIG thank you to our major sponsor, Muckleshoot Casino. Thank you, for your continued support and advocacy.

Last but not least, thank you to all who made the event possible, especially Neighbours Nightclub and staff, the fantastic performers, Roxy Doll for doing a fabulous job emceeing, Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, Knights of Mantra, Seattle Gay News and thank you to all of the volunteers from SCS who dedicated time from their weekend to help out!

[Leo Party XIII was held at Neighbours Nightclub on Sunday, August 14, 2016.]

Courtesy of Seattle Counseling Service

Tell a friend:

Share on Facebook  Share on Facebook

Post to MySpace!Share on MySpace!

    Share on Delicious

Share on StumbleUpon!
Superintendent candidates steal the show at GSBA candidate forum
------------------------------
Support Lambert House!
------------------------------
George H.W. Bush: I'm with her!
------------------------------
Charlotte to McCrory: No compromise

City won't repeal LGBT protections to get state to repeal HB 2, mayor says
------------------------------
LEO PARTY XIII
------------------------------
Celebrating, supporting and saving Lambert House
------------------------------
HUD requires equal treatment of Trans people in shelters
------------------------------
Arizona court turns down challenge to Phoenix anti-discrimination ordinance
------------------------------
Dallas Pride: Thousands turn out for parade under tight security and boiling temperatures
------------------------------
Trump's a crook, WaPo says
------------------------------
Sixty percent of Americans agree&Trump's a bigot
------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------
BREAKING NEWS
------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
 
 
 

gay news feeds gay news readers gay rss gay
http://sgn.org/rss.xml | what is RSS? | Add to Google use Google to set up your RSS feed
SGN Calendar For Mobile Phones http://sgn.org/rssCalendarMobile.xml
SGN Calendar http://sgn.org/rssCalendar.xml

Seattle Gay News - SGN
1707 23rd Ave
Seattle, WA 98122

Phone 206-324-4297
Fax 206-322-7188

email: sgn2@sgn.org
website suggestions: web@sgn.org

copyright Seattle Gay News 2016 - DigitalTeamWorks 2016
USA Gay News American News American Gay News USA American Gay News United States American Lesbian News USA American Lesbian News United States USA News
Pacific Northwest News in Seattle News in Washington State News