Leo Party XIII was a HUGE success! Thank you to everybody who purchased tickets, came out and had an awesome time supporting local nonprofits. The food was great, the entertainment was fantastic and the event raised $23,254 from Leo Party Sponsorship, Ticket Sales, and Raffles. All proceeds raised directly benefited Seattle Counseling Service and Gender Diversity.



An endless thank you to our SCS Board Member and the Founder of the Leo Foundation, Joe Torres, for his dedication and generosity while annually throwing his own birthday party and donating all proceeds to charity. Thank you to all the businesses who made donations and a BIG thank you to our major sponsor, Muckleshoot Casino. Thank you, for your continued support and advocacy.



Last but not least, thank you to all who made the event possible, especially Neighbours Nightclub and staff, the fantastic performers, Roxy Doll for doing a fabulous job emceeing, Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, Knights of Mantra, Seattle Gay News and thank you to all of the volunteers from SCS who dedicated time from their weekend to help out!



[Leo Party XIII was held at Neighbours Nightclub on Sunday, August 14, 2016.]



Courtesy of Seattle Counseling Service



