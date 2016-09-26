by Paul Torres - SGN A&E Writer



Lambert House is rooted in Capitol Hill

Lambert House is one of the most unique places on earth. Here are the facts: It began in 1981 and now it's become one of the largest communities of lesbian, gay, transgender, and questioning teens and young adults. It's not a community center in the traditional sense. This isn't Orion Center. It is specifically geared for this community, but it is also welcoming to all youth and will not turn away youth in need. It's a place to gather and meet, to laugh and to love. It's the place for youth whose spirits have been depleted. It's also supportive of youth with talented and knowledgeable counselors and volunteers. Now, Lambert House at 1818 15th Avenue on Capitol Hill needs our help. The house is slated to be sold.



This is sad news for youth and for those of us in the Seattle region. We need to keep one of the most unique and safe places on earth around for years to come. Its current location is perfect due to it being centrally located. Youth from Pierce and Snohomish and beyond come here. According to Executive Director Ken Shulman, youth come from all regions serving 135 ZIP codes - mostly equally. Even being slightly outside this core area, Capitol Hill, some LGBTQI youth will be left to fend for themselves.



Shulman has certainly done his part. In 2003, Lambert House was insolvent. After he took the reins, he had it back in the black in six months. He developed community awareness with key leaders and diverse revenue streams and now maintains a six-month reserve fund. Unfortunately, the over-the-top reality of Seattle's current real estate market has come calling on their doorsteps.



Lambert House is a fixture on the Hill. It has so many success stories. They are campaigning to raise $2.5 million dollars. They are requesting you to donate (www.savelamberthouse.org) and to share with your family and friends. They would also consider a donation of a home or as a beneficial landlord in the essence of their current stately architecturally unique two-story house.



Local talent throws a fundraiser!

Sure, there's more acceptance, but it's not everywhere. And it's 'not everywhere' places that come to the colorful doorsteps of Lambert House every day. Fortunately, some very giving and talented community members are stepping up. Local pianoman Victor Janusz and vocalist K.C. Compton are heading up a benefit entitled 'Bravo for Belonging!' this Monday, September 26, at the Market Theater (1428 Post Alley) at Pike Place Market from 6:00 pm to 10 pm. Everyone is invited! Unexpected Productions is putting on the show that also expects special talented friends like sax player Medearis Dixson, bassist Dave Pascal, drummer Conor Apperson, Martha Haehl, and Christine Noel Riippi. Get your tickets for $20.00 at http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2601644



Victor Janusz wants to bring 'a classic rock sound, a blues band& (because) the world needs this' he adds 'in this isolation of a new generation we need a new spirit of acceptance.' K.C. Compton concurs, that it's important youth have a place to 'express who they are.' Lambert House is such a place and Janusz and Compton plan on an exciting evening to raise money and be 'agents for change and transformation (and) musicians for change - to call on creative people to lead and be 'empowering artists and musicians to use our superpowers for good.'



A final appeal to you

Lambert House has long been a place to find wonderful volunteers and staff. One of those is Brandon Knox. Knox is the enthusiastic Volunteer & Outreach Coordinator. He wants to emphasize the youth are the stars of the show, this show being a place to socialize and gain skills. Lambert House is a place where they come to as nervous, but quickly get comfortable. After that, they are free to be themselves. That is all we need to know about what it does. Of course, you can check it out at http://www.lamberthouse.org/



Unite with Common Causes: Shelter & Community

We can all get on board for LGBTQI youth in our area. Now, their foundation for strong and confident adulthoods needs an actual physical foundation - their home! We need to assure them a safe and joyous place. Our fellow young citizens are the future community crisis counselors, drag queens, IT specialist, and writers. Lambert House is a place to build those dreams. Begin building dreams now, by donating at www.savelamberthouse.org.



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!