|
|
|LGBT voters hate Trump - and he hates us
|
by Mike Andrew -
SGN Staff Writer
LGBT voters love Hillary Clinton and they hate Donald Trump, a new poll shows. And the feeling is mutual.
An NBC News/Survey Monkey poll conducted in mid-September shows that 72 percent of LGBT respondents would vote for Clinton 'if the election were held today,' while only 20 percent would vote for Trump.
In a four-way matchup including the Green Party's Jill Stein and Libertarian Gary Johnson, Clinton keeps 63 percent of the vote, while Trump gets only 15 percent. Johnson picks up 13 percent and Stein 8 percent.
The poll of 1,728 LGBT voters was carried out Sept. 5-18, before Trump pledged to sign a so-called 'religious freedom' law to permit discrimination against LGBT Americans.
When asked about their perceptions of both candidates, LGBTs bucked the national trend and gave Clinton a decided thumbs-up.
Fifty-nine percent of poll respondents had a favorable impression of Clinton, while 41 percent had an unfavorable view of her. In contrast, only 17 percent had a good impression of Trump, with a whopping 82 percent saying they had a negative impression of him.
The poll found that LGBT support for Clinton was nearly as strong as it had been for Barack Obama in 2012, when 76 percent of LGBT voters backed the President.
Today, Obama has a 78 percent approval rating among LGBT people, reflecting his support for marriage equality and Transgender rights.
On Sept. 23, Trump confirmed he would sign the so-called First Amendment Defense Act, which bans the government from taking any 'action against a person, wholly or partially on the basis that such person believes or acts in accordance with a religious belief or moral conviction that marriage is or should be recognized as the union of one man and one woman, or that sexual relations are properly reserved to such a marriage.'
The broadly worded law would effectively legalize discrimination against LGBT people in all sectors - from employment to retail to health care - as long as the person discriminating claims a religious motive.
The move would require the repeal of Barack Obama's landmark LGBT discrimination protections, which Trump also confirmed he would reverse.
'Religious liberty is enshrined in the First Amendment to the Constitution,' Trump said in a statement.
'It is our first liberty and provides the most important protection in that it protects our right of conscience. Activist judges and executive orders issued by presidents who have no regard for the Constitution have put these protections in jeopardy.
'If I am elected president and Congress passes the First Amendment Defense Act, I will sign it to protect the deeply held religious beliefs of Catholics and the beliefs of Americans of all faiths.'
Share on Facebook
Share on Delicious
Share on StumbleUpon!
|
|
|
|
|
|
|UW professor, Karen Fredriksen-Goldsen, addresses LGBTQ aging in keynote speech at recent conference
------------------------------
Broad range of FREE dental, vision and medical services to be offered at giant health clinic
------------------------------
California requires PrEP education
------------------------------
HIV surge in China: Gay students most at risk
------------------------------
Eyman charged with campaign finance violations
------------------------------
7th Congressional District candidates talk Social Security, Medicare, Obamacare
------------------------------
Cafe Flora celebrates 25 years October 2-6
------------------------------
Labor Dept. sues homocon Peter Thiel
------------------------------
Trump to blame for debate disaster, staff says
------------------------------
Ohio school can't bar Trans student from appropriate restroom, federal judge says
------------------------------
LGBT voters hate Trump - and he hates us
------------------------------
ACC moves championship game to Orlando; Equality Florida calls for statewide LGBTQ protections
------------------------------
Who you callin' fat?
Senator wants Trump 'weigh-in' after Miss Universe comments
------------------------------
First gay pride flag launched into space
------------------------------
Maryland high school adopts gender-neutral homecoming court
------------------------------
Strict voter ID laws may disenfranchise more than 34,000 Transgender voters in the 2016 November election
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
BREAKING NEWS
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------