by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



LGBT voters love Hillary Clinton and they hate Donald Trump, a new poll shows. And the feeling is mutual.



An NBC News/Survey Monkey poll conducted in mid-September shows that 72 percent of LGBT respondents would vote for Clinton 'if the election were held today,' while only 20 percent would vote for Trump.



In a four-way matchup including the Green Party's Jill Stein and Libertarian Gary Johnson, Clinton keeps 63 percent of the vote, while Trump gets only 15 percent. Johnson picks up 13 percent and Stein 8 percent.



The poll of 1,728 LGBT voters was carried out Sept. 5-18, before Trump pledged to sign a so-called 'religious freedom' law to permit discrimination against LGBT Americans.



When asked about their perceptions of both candidates, LGBTs bucked the national trend and gave Clinton a decided thumbs-up.



Fifty-nine percent of poll respondents had a favorable impression of Clinton, while 41 percent had an unfavorable view of her. In contrast, only 17 percent had a good impression of Trump, with a whopping 82 percent saying they had a negative impression of him.



The poll found that LGBT support for Clinton was nearly as strong as it had been for Barack Obama in 2012, when 76 percent of LGBT voters backed the President.



Today, Obama has a 78 percent approval rating among LGBT people, reflecting his support for marriage equality and Transgender rights.



On Sept. 23, Trump confirmed he would sign the so-called First Amendment Defense Act, which bans the government from taking any 'action against a person, wholly or partially on the basis that such person believes or acts in accordance with a religious belief or moral conviction that marriage is or should be recognized as the union of one man and one woman, or that sexual relations are properly reserved to such a marriage.'



The broadly worded law would effectively legalize discrimination against LGBT people in all sectors - from employment to retail to health care - as long as the person discriminating claims a religious motive.



The move would require the repeal of Barack Obama's landmark LGBT discrimination protections, which Trump also confirmed he would reverse.



'Religious liberty is enshrined in the First Amendment to the Constitution,' Trump said in a statement.



'It is our first liberty and provides the most important protection in that it protects our right of conscience. Activist judges and executive orders issued by presidents who have no regard for the Constitution have put these protections in jeopardy.



'If I am elected president and Congress passes the First Amendment Defense Act, I will sign it to protect the deeply held religious beliefs of Catholics and the beliefs of Americans of all faiths.'



