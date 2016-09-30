by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



In the wake of a presidential debate in which Hillary Clinton accused her opponent, Donald Trump, of fat-shaming a Miss Universe winner, U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) suggested weighing Trump.



'The D women Senators have talked & we're concerned about Donald's weight,' McCaskill tweeted. 'Campaign stress? We think a public daily weigh-in is called for.'



McCaskill also retweeted someone asking if her original tweet was a joke.



'Yes,' she replied. 'Obviously. A pointed one.'



During the Sept. 26 debate, Clinton revealed that Trump had repeatedly harassed 1996 Miss Universe winner Alicia Machado of Venezuela, calling her 'Miss Piggy' and an 'eating machine' when she gained weight after winning the title.



Machado, now a U.S. citizen and a Clinton supporter, confirmed the story in a CNN interview, adding that Trump's constant harassment sent her into depression and caused her to suffer from eating disorders.



'He was overwhelming,' Machado says in an ad released this week by the Clinton campaign. 'I was very scared of him. He'd yell at me all the time. He'd tell me, 'You look ugly,' or 'You look fat.'



Machado continues, 'I felt really bad, like a lab rat. & Long after, I was sick with eating disorders. I wouldn't eat, and would still see myself as fat, because a powerful man had said so.'



Meanwhile, Trump doubled down on his humiliating statements, telling Fox News on Sept. 27 that Machado 'gained a massive amount of weight, and it was a real problem.' 'We had a real problem,' he continued. 'Not only that, her attitude, and we had a real problem with her.'



Trump described Machado as 'the worst [Miss Universe] we ever had.'



According to his doctors, Trump now weighs 236 pounds, which is borderline obese for a man of his height and build.



Machado adds that Trump not only insulted her, but also failed to pay her money she was entitled to.



'As Miss Universe I did more ad campaigns than most,' Machado said. 'By contract I should have earned 10 percent on all the commercials and work I did. I was never paid.'



