People in need of dental, medical and vision services may receive them free of charge at the largest free health clinic ever organized in the State of Washington, Seattle/King County Clinic, Oct. 27-30, at Seattle Center's KeyArena.



Now in its third year, Seattle/King County Clinic brings together over 100 healthcare organizations, civic agencies, nonprofit entities, private businesses and thousands of volunteers to help underserved and vulnerable populations. Over the past two years the Clinic has cared for 7,400 patients and provided $6.1 million in services. This extraordinary undertaking expects to help 4,000 more people over the four-day period this year.



Here is how the Clinic works:

o Clinic patients receive treatment on a first-come, first-served basis.



o Patients may park free of charge in the 1st Ave. North and Mercer Street parking garages at Seattle Center on each day of the Clinic.



o Seattle Center Fisher Pavilion, located at the corner of 2nd Ave North and Thomas Street, serves as the ticket waiting and distribution area. Organizers distribute free admission tickets for the day beginning at 5 a.m. Tickets are limited.



o Doors to KeyArena open at 6:30 a.m. Patients are admitted by ticket number into the Clinic.



o Patients register as they enter. They do not need to show identification or proof of citizenship.



o Inside KeyArena, all procedures and services are provided free-of-charge, and interpretation services are available for those who need them.



o Patients may seek services in up to two areas per day, but they are not able to seek care in both dental and vision in one day. They may return to the Clinic on other days for additional services.



Seattle/King County Clinic transforms the form and function of KeyArena. The licensed healthcare professionals and general support volunteers who staff it donate their time and expertise. Patients receive real, and in many instances, extensive care including dental fillings and extractions, comprehensive eye exams and free prescription eyeglasses, physical exams, Pap smears, mammograms, EKGs, x-rays, lab tests, flu vaccines, foot care, acupuncture and much more.



Information is available at: www.seattlecenter.org/patients



The Clinic is made possible by thousands of donated work hours as well as cash and in-kind donations. Healthcare professionals and general support volunteers may sign up for a variety of work shifts through an online registration system at: www.seattlecenter.org/volunteers. The Clinic accepts donations at: www.seattlecenter.org.



Organizing and implementing an event on this scale represents the serious dedication of a caring community to make a difference for the most vulnerable among us. By meeting immediate healthcare needs and providing connections for ongoing care, it is hoped that this event will positively impact the health of the region and raise awareness of the scale of those left out of the current healthcare system. Learn more about Seattle/King County Clinic at: www.seattlecenter.org or by calling 206-684-7200.



About Seattle/King County Clinic

Partners Include: 141 Eyewear | AEG Facilities | Albertsons - Safeway | All Home | America's Dentists Care Foundation | Antioch University | Auston James Photography | The Ballmer Group Philanthropy | Benco Dental | Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation | Brooks Sports, Inc. | Burkhart Dental Supply | Cascade Dental Laboratory | Ceres Roasting Company | City of Seattle | The Coca-Cola Company | DCG One | Delta Dental of Washington | Essilor Vision Foundation | Group Health | Henry Schein | Hollywood Lights | HOPE Animal Assisted Crisis Response | InDemand Interpreting | Ivoclar Vivadent Inc. | Jorgensen-Peninsula Optical Supply | King County 2-1-1 | King County Nurses Association | Max Technologies | Medical Teams International | Mediterranean Inn | Microsoft | The Norcliffe Foundation | Pacific Office Automation | Patterson Dental | Patterson Foundation | Philips Healthcare | Public Health-Seattle & King County | Ripe Catering | Seattle Animal Shelter | Seattle Cancer Care Alliance | Seattle Center | Seattle Center Foundation | Seattle Central College School of Opticianry | Seattle Fire Department | Seattle Housing Authority | Seattle - King County Dental Society | Seattle Office of Immigrant & Refugee Affairs | Seattle Police Department I Seattle Public Utilities | Space Needle | SPARK | Swedish Medical Center | UW Medicine | UW School of Dentistry | UW School of Public Health | Valley Cities | VOSH Northwest | Walman Optical | Washington Academy of Eye Physicians and Surgeons | Washington Academy of General Dentistry | Washington Association of Naturopathic Physicians | Washington Dental Service Foundation | Washington Healthcare Access Alliance | Washington State Chiropractic Association | Washington State Dental Association | Washington State Dental Hygienists' Association | Washington State Department of Health | Washington State Nurses Association | Washington State Radiological Society | Washington State Society of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons (As of 8.24.16)



Courtesy of Seattle/King County Clinic



