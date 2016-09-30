The 21st annual event, formerly known as the Seattle Lesbian & Gay Film Festival, takes place October 13-23, at several venues in Capitol Hill and downtown Seattle. The new name also reflects a more inclusive programming vision: in addition to a wide array of movies, the festival now touts even more forms of visual storytelling, as well as an art exhibit, a pop-up marketplace, live performances, panel discussions and, of course, the best parties of the year. This year, TWIST will also launch a virtual reality sidebar, presented by Oculus, entitled TWIST360º.



The 2016 Opening Night event befits the festival's new, more inclusive name and programming vision. The evening's program features the World Premiere of Seattle-based artist Clyde Petersen's animated film, TORREY PINES, on Thursday, October 13 at 7:15pm at the SIFF Cinema Egyptian Theatre. Produced with the assistance of Three Dollar Bill Cinema's fiscal sponsorship program, TORREY PINES is an enthralling and visually stunning queer coming-of-age tale based on Petersen's fascinating life story. The screening will include live musical accompaniment by Your Heart Breaks and special guests, including Clyde Petersen, Zach Burba, Jacob Jaffe, Lori Goldston, Kimya Dawson, Corey J. Brewer, Chris Looney, Art Petersen and the Beaconettes. Live foley and soundscape provided by Susie Kozowa.



The screening will be followed by the opening party at Capitol Hill's V2 community arts space where partygoers can take in the variety of displayed artwork while joining in the TWIST festivities. (V2, located at 1522 11th Ave., is a temporary collaborative arts space in Capitol Hill's old Value Village, initiated by Capitol Hill Arts District and managed by Velocity.



Closing Night features the West Coast Premiere of THE PASS (Oct. 23 at 6:30pm at the Cinerama), with rising star Russell Tovey (LOOKING, QUANTICO) playing an ambitious closeted soccer player whose life of denial threatens his relationship with another teammate. Director Ben A. Williams and writer John Donnelly are both scheduled to attend. THE PASS is produced by Duncan Kenworthy (FOUR WEDDINGS & A FUNERAL, NOTTING HILL).



This year's Centerpiece Films remain some of the highlights of the festival. On Saturday, October 15th, at 8:15pm, TWIST hosts the Northwest Premiere of PUSHING DEAD, a comedy set in San Francisco against the backdrop of the AIDS crisis. PUSHING DEAD stars James Roday (PSYCH) and Danny Glover (LETHAL WEAPON).



The second Centerpiece Film, screening on Wednesday, October 19th, at 7pm, is OUT RUN, a documentary about the world's first queer political party. Co-directors Johnny Symons and S. Leo Chang both scheduled to attend.



The final Centerpiece Film is perfectly timed to screen the weekend before Halloween, on Friday, October 21st, at 7pm. WOMEN WHO KILL, a black comedy-cum-thriller, won Ingrid Jungermann a screenwriting award at the TriBeCa Film Festival earlier this year. Jungermann, a frequent contributor to the festival's previous shorts programs, is scheduled to attend.



Other film highlights include:



o STRIKE A POSE, the surprising and moving story of Madonna's troupe of dancers, made famous by their inclusion in the 1991 documentary, TRUTH OR DARE. Some of the dancers profiled in the film will attend the screening! (Plays Oct. 15 at 9:15pm)



o KING COBRA, the story of gay porn headliner Brent Corrigan, starring James Franco and Christian Slater with supporting roles by Molly Ringwald and Alicia Silverstone. (Plays Oct. 22 at 9:15pm)



o WEEKENDS, a documentary about a gay men's chorus in Korea. (Plays Oct. 15 at 2:15pm)



o BOB GURR: IMAGINEERING INSIDE OUT, a panel discussion with one of the original Disney imagineers--who is also an out gay man. Clips from the new documentary, TURNING DREAMS INTO REALITY, will also be shown. (Takes place Oct. 14 at 7pm)



o The return of the FIVE FOR FIVE documentary series, where audiences can take in a nonfiction matinee for just $5 at Northwest Film Forum.



Locally connected selections include THE LONG HAUL (Oct. 18 at 9:30pm), a documentary screening and live spectacle with the amazing Buckaroos Male Revue, directed by Seattle filmmaker Amy Enser; THE PEARL (Oct. 18 at 7pm), a documentary profiling the lives of gender nonconforming people, including subjects from Seattle's University District; a special 15th anniversary screening of THIRD ANTENNA (Oct. 20 at 9:30pm), the documentary about the emergence of radical drag, shown in conjunction with the 'Trans Hirstory in 99 Objects' exhibit at Henry Art Gallery and featuring performers Ursula Android, Jackie Hell, and Sylvia O'Stayformore; the SIFF favorite FINDING KIM (Oct. 15 at 2:15pm), made by Seattle director Aaron Bear; and OUT OF IRAQ (Oct. 15 at 7pm), the story of an Iraqi translator and an Iraqi soldier who find love during wartime. The pair currently live in Seattle and are scheduled to attend the screening.



TWIST is also excited to host the World Premiere of THE FALLS: COVENANT OF GRACE (Oct. 22 at 2:30pm), the final installment of the popular trilogy from Portland-based writer/director Jon Garcia.



New this year will be the TWIST 3-Day Filmmaking Challenge. All films created during the challenge will be screened at the THREE DOLLAR BILL CINEMA SHOWCASE, a free program at Gay City on Oct. 19 at 7:30pm. The films will screen alongside projects created in this year's Reel Queer Youth workshop.



Says Three Dollar Bill Cinema Executive Director Jason Plourde, 'We are ready to enter our third decade with a new name and new outlook, both of which reflect a wider diversity of programming and perspectives that reflect our community. We're very excited to share the best in filmmaking, and the new frontier of virtual reality. The festival is a place to explore fresh ideas, discover new artists, and connect with our community.'



Tickets to all programs for TWIST: Seattle Queer Film Festival are available now at twistfilmfest.org. Individual tickets range from $5-$33; a festival Party Pass is $85; and a Full Festival Pass is $240. Discounts given for Three Dollar Bill Cinema members.



