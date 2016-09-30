by MK Scott - SGN Contributing Writer



DOLLY PARTON

SHOWARE CENTER

September 21



Dolly Parton came and went, and what a wonderful time it was at Kent's Showare Center on Wednesday, September 21.



A large number of Gay fans paid homage to their favorite country star, even drag superstar, Robbie Turner, who had said on Facebook, 'My queen, my original drag-inspiration.'



You didn't have to be a country fan to enjoy Dolly Parton's whole repertoire, from country to easy listening to blue grass to adult contemporary, from 'Jolene' to her new hit, 'Pure & Simple,' and then 'Precious Memories' and 'My Tennessee Mountain Home.'



Dolly had a lot of stories to tell and listening to them was most enjoyable. Speaking of 'Jolene,' Dolly told the story of her husband of 50 years, Carl (Dean), who was spending too much time at the town bank talking with a bank teller (Jolene).



She also spoke about her song 'Coat of Many Colors,' which was based on her childhood experience of receiving a Coat of Many Colors from her mother, which was inspired by the Biblical story of Joseph and his coat. That experience also spawned last year's hit TV movie; Dolly herself will be making a cameo appearance in the sequel this November.



Other highlights in the first half of the concert included the rollin' Applejack and the folk medley of 'American Pie' / 'If I Had a Hammer' / 'Blowin' in the Wind' / 'Dust in the Wind' / 'The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down.'



The multi-talented Dolly Parton, 70, was in good voice, and besides the acoustic and electric guitars, she played several other instruments, including the banjo, sax, piano and harmonica, throughout the evening.



The sold-out show was a stripped down concert, as she said, with just her three band members accompanying her, who did double duty as backup singers. There was no special lighting and there were no backup dancers, but she said she would never go on without her rhinestones and wig.



After a 20-minute intermission, the second set started with Dolly playing an electric guitar for a rockin' medley that included 'Baby I'm Burnin' / 'Something's Burning' / 'Great Balls of Fire' / 'Girl on Fire' (yes, the Alicia Keys cover).



One great moment during the second half was when Dolly reminded us of her Trio collaboration album (with Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris) by performing a few bluegrass songs like 'Those Memories of You' and 'To Know Him.' Two of her male band mates sang the Harris and Ronstadt parts.



Dolly was phenomenal during the haunting, 'Little Sparrow' / 'If I Had Wings' mashup.



Then Dolly sang her biggest hits - 'Here You Come Again,' 'Islands in the Stream,' '9 to 5' and the (always) teary, 'I Will Always Love You.'



Dolly then left the stage. She then came out for her encore to sing 'Hello God' / 'He's Alive' to remind us that God is love and not one of hate.



