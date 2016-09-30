by Miryam Gordon - SGN A&E Writer



THE WEDDING GIFT

FORWARD FLUX PRODUCTIONS

(AT GAY CITY ARTS)

Through October 8



Chisa Hutchinson wrote a whole new language for her 80-minute play, The Wedding Gift! What's fascinating is that by the end of the play, we understand a whole lot of it, or at least can clearly understand what has happened. Don't worry, there's some English in there, too.



Hutchinson turns the slavery story on its racial head in Forward Flux's production. A white guy, Doug (Andrew Shanks) wakes up mostly naked in a strange, strange land. He doesn't know how he got there, but once shackled and threatened, he realizes he's a slave.



We see a wedding ceremony (beautifully done ritual, especially the costuming by Carolyn Hall), and learn from the interpreter (Marquicia Dominguez) that he's a wedding gift. He figures out that he's to have sex with the bride (Nazlah Black), who we see spurned by her spoiled, petulant groom.



Everything is alien. Doug believes he's been kidnapped and intergalactically sex-trafficked. All he wants to do is get home to his young daughter. Slowly, he realizes he can't.



The play takes some getting used to in terms of language displacement, but it's clear that Hutchinson wants the audience to identify with and understand the ordinary Joe...I mean Doug. She makes that pretty easy.



Director Wesley Fruge does a great job with ritual and managing an entire new language. His cast works that very believably. Black is able to put across complex emotions though why her character is so bereft of emotional support anywhere but with The Gift is something you just have to accept as part of the story.



Given the fish out of water story, one must accept a lot of things that could be possible, including that someone could find himself on a different planet and not know how he got there. It's fun to try to determine what might have happened, and the twist at the end gives us a big clue.



For a parable about racism, it's a bit on the plain side, but maybe that's a credit as well, since one doesn't have to guess at what the playwright is driving at. That kind of plainness works better in a shorter work, which is less tiresome than a long polemic.



Read an interview with Chisa about her new play on http://www.forwardflux.com/magazine/chisa-hutchinson-the-other/. Knowing what a playwright intends is often very useful and interesting. She talks specifically about the otherization of people into groups we don't have to identify with. It's an important topic and one that can be tough to tackle. Since she creates hoops for the audience to jump through, in terms of learning a new language, the simplification of the rest of the intention may be wise.



