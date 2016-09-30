by MK Scott - SGN Contributing Writer



As always, Bellevue Fashion Week was a huge success; and the best of the best is always the Front Row Fashion Runway Show presented by Vogue which took place this past Saturday, September 24th at the Bellevue Hyatt Regency.



For the 3rd year in a row, this event was hosted by Vogue Market Stylist, Cara Crowley, with a special appearance by KOMO 4's Molly Shenn, who happily announced that $110,000 was raised for Seattle Children's Hospital from the evening ticket sales and a generous donation from KOMO.



Earlier, members of the press had a chance to chat with Crowley about fashion trends: Bomber jackets are the hottest trend this Fall, as well as menswear on women.



When I asked her if the reverse would be true for the androgynous look on men, Crowley responded, 'You know, it's interesting. I don't know if you follow the Gucci designer, Alessandro Michele, but he's the creative director. He actually makes a point when he's doing runway shows to sometimes have men dressing as women or vice versa. Because he does want it to feel very unisex, especially, which I think, with so much happening in the world, with trying to get rights for transgender people and everything else. I think it's a nice way to kind of say that a man can wear a skirt if he wants to, you know what I mean? Just like, you know, as a woman, I want to be able to wear a pantsuit, and rock out my '80s working girl look. So I think it's nice that you can, definitely, I think you can share, men's, women's, I think at one point it's not even going to be different. I think it's going to be one section, you can just go in and all shop together. I mean that's really far off into the future. I don't think that there's anything that a man can and cannot wear, or a women can or cannot wear.'



