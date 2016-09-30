Calendar Listings



from Saturday, October 1

to Sunday, October 9

SATURDAY - October 1

“Tiny: Streetwise Revisited” Photo Exhibit (9/15-11/3). Central Library, 1000 4th Ave. 30 years worth of images bring the viewer along with Erin “Tiny” Blackwell on her journey from a homeless teenager on the streets of Seattle to a mother of 10 children. Tiny grows up in difficult circumstances & uses her intelligence & stamina to create a life for herself & her family. www.spl.org

Seattle Frontrunners Fun Run. 9am. Greenlake (outside Evans Pool). Every Saturday. GLBT running & walking club sponsors weekly runs, monthly potlucks, track & field activity, annual Run With Pride. 448-8518. www.seattlefrontrunners.org.

Yoga With Andrew Conner. 9:30-11am. Amor Spiritual Center, 2528 Beacon Ave, Suite B. Meets every Saturday. A love offering is suggested but no one will be turned away.

Crystal Meth Anonymous. 10:30am. Capitol Hill Presbyterian Church, 1729 Harvard Ave. Also meets Mon @ 6:30pm, Thurs @ 6:30pm, Sun @ 6:30pm. More info: crystalmeth.org.

2016 Festival of Men in Dance (9/30-10/2 & 10/7-10/9). Fri-8pm; Sat-2pm & 8pm; Sun 5pm. Broadway Performance Hall, 1625 Broadway at SCC. Tickets: Fri-$35 includes post-show reception; Sat matinee-$5 minimum pay-what-you-will; Sat/Sun evening/afternoon-$20-$25 For a list of perfomers, choreographers & venues, visit www.menindance.org

Northwest Bears Potluck and Meet & Greet Beer Bust. 6pm. The Cuff, 1533 13th Ave at E. Pine St. Meets 1st Saturday each month. Northwest Bears is a Gay men’s social and service organization providing a focal point within the Gay community for Bears and Bear admirers. www.nwbears.com.

Oasis Youth Center in Tacoma - For Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, Transgender & Questioning Youth, Ages 14-25. 6pm-12 midnight. Call for location & details. Every Saturday. (253) 671-2838. www.oasisyouth center.org. (Also meets Thursdays & Fridays 4-10pm.)

Rainbow Duplicate Bridge. 6pm. Bus-accessible Central Area location. Every Saturday. Games also on Tuesdays & Thursdays. $4 fee includes coffee & snacks. For more information visit www.rainbowbridgeclub.org.

SUNDAY - October 2

"Tiny: Streetwise Revisited" Photo Exhibit (9/15-11/3). Central Library, 1000 4th Ave. 30 years worth of images bring the viewer along with Erin "Tiny" Blackwell on her journey from a homeless teenager on the streets of Seattle to a mother of 10 children. Tiny grows up in difficult circumstances & uses her intelligence & stamina to create a life for herself & her family. www.spl.org

Border Riders Motorcycle Club First Sunday Ride. Contact Border Riders for details and rendezvous point. Meets 1st Sunday most months. BRMC provides a social & educational fraternity for individuals interested in recreational motorcycle touring. www.borderriders.com

Seattle Humane Walk for the Animals. 9am-12pm. Green Lake. Includes a 2.8 mile dog walk, adoptable pets, vendor booths, family activities and more! Proceeds provide food, shelter and veterinary care for thousands of orphaned pets in our community. www.seattlehumane.org; 425-641-0080.

Gay Men’s Bowling in Lynnwood . 9:30am. Brunswick Majestics Lane, Lynnwood. 9:30am Every Sunday. Spectators welcome. Join us for lunch afterwards! Sponsored by the Snohomish County Gay Men’s Task Force. For info email John at johndmarsh@mac.com; www.gaysnohomish.org

Seattle Sunday Bowling. 10:30am. West Seattle Bowl, 4505 39th Ave SW (at SW Oregon St). Open bowl every Sunday for the GLBT community & friends. You don’t have to worry about how you bowl! $6.50 + $3 shoe rental. (425) 785-4729.

Meditation for GBT Men. 11am-1pm. Cal Anderson House, 400 Broadway. Suitable for beginning & experienced meditators. Sponsored by Dharma Buddies. Contact Forrest Rode, 920-6117, Mike Chin (509) 990-0007, or Doug Allison, doug.l.allison@gmail.com. www.dharmabuddies.org. (Women may wish to contact our sister meditation group at www.LotusSisters.org.)

Just for Today. 12-1:30pm. SASG, 115 15th Ave E, Suite 201. Every Sunday. Drop-in 12-step (Narcotics Anonymous) group open to anyone in recovery. 322-2437; www.sasgcc.org

Paths to Recovery Al-Anon Family Group. 12-1:30pm. Seattle University Student Center, 901 12th Ave, Room 122. Every Sunday. LGBTQ supported. The Al-Anon Family Groups are a fellowship of relatives & friends of alcoholics who share their experience, strength & hope in order to solve their common problems. We believe alcoholism is a family illness & that changed attitudes can aid recovery. Greater Seattle AIS 24-hour number 625-0000; www.seattle-al-anon.org

Rain City Soccer Club - Ripple Effect. Sunday afternoon. Location varies. Ripple Effect soccer team plays an almost weekly recreational scrimmage game for LGBTQ players in Seattle. To sign up visit www.raincitysoccer.org

Orca Swim Team Workout. Sun : Afternoon; Mon/Weds/Fri: Evenings. Seattle University, Connolly Athletic Center, 14th Ave & E Cherry St. Every Sun, Mon, Wed & Fri. Pre-registration required. Orca Swim Team workouts are for both competitive & recreational swimmers. www.orcaswimteam.org

Knights of Mantra Monthly Meeting. 3pm. The Cuff, 1533 13th Ave. Meets 1st Sunday each month. K of M/Jet Chapter is a fun-loving leather/Levi social & charitable organization that raises money for various causes & organizations. 329-0886. www.facebook.com/kofmjetchapter/

PFLAG/ Kittitas County . 4-5:30pm. First United Methodist Church, 3rd & Ruby Sts, Ellensburg . First Sunday of every month. For information, (509) 925-7937.

“Just Desserts” LGBTQ Allyship 5th Annual Fundraiser. 6-8pm. New Holly Gathering Hall, 7054 32nd Ave S. Features keynote speaker Nicole Vallestero Keenan, Executive Director of the Fair Work Center and featured artist Ebo Barton, a genderqueer Black and Filipino poet and artist. MCed by Alyssa YEO! creator of Alyssa Explains it All. $60 per person. LGBTQAllyship.org

Seattle Jazz Vespers. 6-8pm. Seattle First Baptist Church, Seneca St & Harvard Ave. 1st Sunday of every month (October-June). The historic Gothic sanctuary of Seattle First Baptist Church is offered to the best jazz groups in the city to perform 100 minutes of their own popular music. FREE. For info 325-6051, www.seattlefirstbaptist.org/sjv

Shame to Grace Sunday SAA. 6-7:30pm. SASG, 115 15th Ave E, Suite 201. Every Sunday. SAA is a fellowship of men & women who share their experience, strength & hope with each other so they may overcome their sexual addiction & help others recover from sexual addiction or dependency. Seattle SAA helpline 237-8828, SAA International Service Organization 1-800-477-8191. SASG 322-2437; www.sasgcc.org

Ski Buddies Monthly Potluck. 6-8:30pm. Meets 1st or 2nd Sunday each month (Oct-Feb). Come & hear about all the great ski trips & winter activities Ski Buddies has planned. Whether you snow board, downhill, cross-country, or telemark, there are trips & events for you. Bring a potluck dish to share. www.skibuddies.org

Crystal Meth Anonymous. 6:30pm. Capitol Hill Presbyterian Church, 1729 Harvard Ave. Also meets Mon @ 6:30pm, Thurs @ 6:30pm, Sat @ 10:30am. More info: crystalmeth.org.

Pride League Bowling. 6:30pm. West Seattle Bowl, 4505 39th Ave SW. Every Sunday (except during the summer). Regular league bowling. Jeff, 932-3731.

Noche Latina - Latino Night. 10pm. Neighbours, 1509 Broadway. Every Sunday.

MONDAY - October 3

SOBER - On Meds. 1-2pm. SASG, 115 15th Ave E, Suite 201. Every Monday. 12-step group open to anyone in recovery & living on a medicine regimen. 322-2437; www.sasgcc.org

Strength Over Speed. 2-3:30pm. SASG, 115 15th Ave E, Suite 201. FREE drop-in support group (not a 12 step) for Gay & Bi men who desire recovery from meth. For information visit www.strengthoverspeed.org. SASG 322-2437; www.sasgcc.org

Crystal Meth Anonymous. 6:30pm. Capitol Hill Presbyterian Church, 1729 Harvard Ave. Also meets Thurs @ 6:30pm, Sat @ 10:30am, Sun @ 6:30pm. More info: crystalmeth.org.

Freely Speaking Toastmasters. 7pm. FredLind Manor, 1802 17th Ave. Every Monday (except holidays & the last Mondays in August & December). Seattle’s only LGBT speaking club. www.FreelySpeaking.org

Orca Swim Team Workout. Evening. Seattle University, Connolly Athletic Center, 14th Ave & E Cherry St. (See Sunday listing.)

Trans Youth Group. 7-8:30pm. Lambert House, 1818 15th Ave. Every Monday. A chance for youth to talk with others about their experiences & concerns related to identifying as Transgender. www.lamberthouse.org

Lambert House Art Night. 7:30-9:30pm. 1818 15th Ave. Every Monday. Bring your ideas & let’s have some fun. 322-2515, www.lamberthouse.org

Washington Gender Alliance Support Group Meeting in Shoreline . 7:30pm. Center for Human Services, 17018 15th Ave NE, Shoreline . Meets every Monday. For information email info@washingtongender alliance.com

Queers, Crackpots & Fallen Women AA. 8-9pm. SASG, 115 15th Ave E, Suite 201. Every Monday. Open women only AA group. 322-2437; www.sasgcc.org.

TUESDAY - October 4

Amor Open Meditation. 5-6pm. Amor Spiritual Center, 2528 Beacon Ave, Suite B. Meets every Tuesday.

Gay Men’s Task Force of Snohomish County in Everett . 6-8pm. Snohomish Health District, 3020 Rucker Ave Ste 309A, Everett. Meets 1st Tuesday each month. Open to all Gay & Bisexual men in Snohomish County. David, (425) 339-5238.

LGBTQ Questioning & Allied Youth Drop-in Group in Renton . 6-8pm. Renton Area Youth Services (RAYS), 1025 S 3rd St, Renton . Meets every Tuesday. Confidential. Snacks provided. Bring friends or come alone - anyone 12-18 is welcome. Questions? Call Sarah Hardin, 425-271-5600 ext 155, or email sarahh@rays.org

Strength Over Speed. 6-7:30pm. SASG, 115 15th Ave E, Suite 201. FREE drop-in support group (not a 12 step) for Gay & Bi men who desire recovery from meth. For information visit www.strengthoverspeed.org. SASG 322-2437; www.sasgcc.org

Diverse Harmony. 6:30-9pm. Seattle First Baptist Church, 1111 Harvard Ave. Every Tuesday. Diverse Harmony is the nation’s first Gay/Straight Alliance Youth Chorus. Youths ages 13-22 are welcome regardless of sexual orientation. www.diverseharmony.org

Queer Young Females Group - For Female-Identified Youth, Ages 22 & Under. 6:30-7:30pm. Lambert House, 1818 15th Ave. Every Tuesday. Topics range from family issues to school happenings to like/lust/love relationships. All Queer females welcome. Come discuss how smart. strong Queer women live their lives. 322-2515, www. lamberthouse.org

Nora Michaels, Victor Janusz & Medearis Dixson in Concert. 7-9:30pm. North City Bistro & Wine Shop, 1520 NE 177th St, Shoreline. Singer-pianist Victor Janusz and Blues Chanteuse Nora Michaels return to headline an intimate concert at North City Bistro. Joining them is the great, young saxophone star Medearis “MD” Dixson. The TRIO was a smash hit at this year’s 10th Annual North City Jazz Walk in August 2016 (their debut at North City Bistro). Tickets: $10. www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2619563.

Tuesday Night Sex Addicts Anonymous (GLBTQI). 7-8:30pm. All Pilgrims Christian Church, 500 Broadway E (enter at 509 10th Ave E; buzz in, Dickson room). Every Tuesday. SAA is a fellowship of men & women whose primary purpose is to stop addictive sexual behavior & help others recover from sexual addiction. Seattle SAA helpline 237-8828. SAA International Service Organization 1-800-477-8191.

Over 40’s Group - For Lesbian Women 40 & Older. 7-8:30pm. University Congregational Church, 4515 16th Ave NE, Pilgrim Room. Every Tuesday. Open group for Lesbian women, 40 & older, in every stage of coming out or being out. Lots of social activities in addition to Tuesday meetings. 545-3521.

Rainbow Duplicate Bridge. 7pm. Bus-accessible Central Area location. Every Tuesday. (See Saturday listing at 6pm.)

Different Drummers. 7:15-8:30pm. Every Tuesday. Hand drumming classes for Gay men. Learn traditional African & Afro-Caribbean rhythms & basic hand drumming techniques. Drums are provided. For info & location call Dennis at 363-4500 or www.outdrum.com

What About Me? 7:30-9pm. SASG, 115 15th Ave E, Suite 201. Every Tuesday. Drop-in social, support & discussion group for Gay & Bi men of all ages. 322-2437; www.sasgcc.org

Spiritual Empowerment. 7:30-9pm. SASG, 115 15th Ave E, Suite 201. A group for all LGBT & friends of any spiritual belief to explore how spiritual practice can enrich their life. 322-2437; www.sasgcc.org

Seattle Otters Water Polo Team. 8-9:30pm. Medgar Evers Pool, 500 23rd Ave E (at E Cherry St). Every Tuesday & Thursday. GLBT & GLBT-friendly co-ed water polo team is open to all who want to play. Beginners & experienced players welcome. Check our website for up to the minute details, or call the Otter Hotline 414-8797. www.otterpolo.com.

Seattle Poetry Slam. Doors 8pm, Show 8:30pm. Rebar, 1114 Howell St. Every Tuesday. A spoken word poetry event that features a weekly open mic, feature poet, and slam (poetry competition). Come out and express yourself. LGBTQ- & QTPOC-friendly; all genders welcome. $5. 21+. seattlepoetryslam.org

WEDNESDAY - October 5

Mature Friends Morning Exercise/Health & Fitness Get-Together. 10am. Ballard Odd Fellows Hall Bldg, 1706 NW Market St. Every Wednesday. An hour of health-related activities, followed by a walk around Greenlake & lunch at a local restaurant. www.maturefriends.org

True Colors: Connecting LGBTQ Teens in Shoreline . 4-5pm. Every Wednesday. Discussing your important issues, building a supportive community. For information, location & to REGISTER call Lindsay Bagley 362-7282 x 8018 or email lbagley@chs-nw.org

GLOBE (GLBTQ Loving Ourselves, Becoming Empowered): A Support Group & HIV/STD Prevention for Youth (14-20) in Everett . 6-8pm. CCA Building, 3331 Broadway - Bottom Floor, Everett . Every Wednesday. Sponsored by PFLAG Everett chapter. David/Brenda, (425) 263-2908. globeleaders@hotmail.com

The Rowing Team Peer Recovery Group. 6-7:30pm. All Pilgrims Church, 500 Broadway E. Meets every Wednesday. This peer recovery group provides a safe & supportive faith community to share your recovery journey with, God answers our prayers & sends us a boat. Sometimes rowing furiously for yourself & sometimes for others. All are welcome.

Seattle Gay & Lesbian Book Club. 6-7:30pm. SASG, 115 15th Ave E, Suite 201. Every Wednesday. Discuss the best LGBT novels with other book-lovers in a safe, comfortable conversation. Come once or come every week. Check our website for this month’s book. http://faculty.washington.edu/swittet/SGLBookClub/ SASG 322-2437; www.sasgcc.org

Southeast Seattle Lesbian Evening Group. 6pm. Southeast Seattle Senior Center, 4655 S Holly St. Meets the 1st Wednesday of every month. RSVP to Kate Hawkins 722-0317. www.sessc.org. FREE.

Lotus Sisters Meditation & Dharma Discussion - North. 6:15-8pm. Ravenna Bryant neighborhood. Meets every Wednesday. Call 525-7295 for location. www.LotusSisters.org.

Seattle Frontrunners Fun Run. 6:30pm. Volunteer Park (in front of Black Sun across for museum). Every Wednesday. (See Saturday at 9am.)

Contagious Exchanges: Queer Writers in Conversation. 7pm. Richard Hugo House, 1021 Columbia St. Tonight: Davida Ingram with Rebecca Brown. Monthly program features dynamic writers & artists representing a range of genres, styles, sensibilities & all the markers of Queer identity. Additional dates: 11/2, 12/7, 1/4, 4/5. FREE. For more information visit hugohouse.org

The Gay Uncle Time – Seattle’s Monthly Celebration of Pop, Camp, Gay, Underground and Trash Culture of the ’60s & ’70s and Beyond! with Fabulous Special Guests. 7pm. The Jewel Box Theatre @ The Rendezvous, 2322 2nd Ave. Meets 1st Wednesday each month. $6 cash at the door.

Ingersoll All-Trans Drop-In Support Group. 7-9pm. Seattle Counseling Services, 1216 Pine St, Suite 300. All Transgender, Gender Variant, Gender Queer, Gender Questioning, allies, family & friends are welcome. This is a drop in group to get & give support, social interaction & information for the whole Gender community. www.ingersollcenter.org

PFLAG/ Renton Monthly Meeting. 7pm. St Luke’s Episcopal Church, 99 Wells Ave S, Renton . Meets 1st Wednesday each month. PFLAG/Renton: 425-235-4139. PFLAG/Puget Sound: 325-7724. www.seattle-pflag.org.

Seattle Movie Bears Movie Night. Check website for details. Every Wednesday night. Gay & Bi men enjoy a movie at a local theater with opportunity to socialize before & after movies. More info: http://groups.yahoo.com/group/seattlemoviebears; or e-mail: seattlemoviebears-subscribe@yahoogroups.com

HIV/AIDS Newly Diagnosed or Newly Dealing. 7:30-9pm. SASG, 115 15th Ave, Suite 200. Meets 1st & 3rd Wednesday each month. Ongoing support group for anyone who is HIV+. 322-2437; www.sasgcc.org

Mature Friends Weekly Bridge Group. 7:30pm. Call for location. Every Wednesday. All levels welcome. MF is a social organization for Gay men & women, 40 years & over. www.maturefriends.org

Orca Swim Team Workout. Evening. Seattle University, Connolly Athletic Center, 14th Ave & E Cherry St. (See Sunday listing.)

Washington Gender Alliance Open Support Meeting in Everett . 7:30-9pm. Everett United Church of Christ, 2624 Rockefeller Ave, Everett. Every Wednesday. Trained peer facilitators lead a structured support meeting helping people deal with issues of gender identity & expression. All adults are welcomed, including those who are questioning, allies, or identify as FTM, MTF, Transgender, Queer, or Intersex, among others. (360) 445-2411; www.washingtongenderalliance.com.

Pride Skate Seattle. 8:30-11pm. Southgate Roller Rink, 9646 17th Ave SW. First Wednesday of every month. $8 admission includes skate rental. Must be 18+, with 21+ bar. Performances, roller skating, and fun! See you there! www.southgaterollerrink.com

THURSDAY - October 6

Alcoholics Anonymous “Safe & Sober Group.” 12noon-1pm. SASG, 115 15th Ave E, Suite 201. Open meeting of AA. 322-2437; www.sasgcc.org.

BABES Women’s Support Group/Lunch Meeting. 12 noon-2pm. Call for location. Every Thursday. The BABES Network is a peer led agency; a sisterhood of women facing HIV together. 720-5566 or 888-292-1912; www.babesnetwork.org.

Aging Lesbians in South Seattle (ALISS). 12:45-2:45pm. South East Seattle Senior Center, 4655 S Holly St, Rainier Ave S & S Holly St. Meets 1st Thursday each month. Discussion and activities group for Lesbians approaching 60 and over. All Lesbians welcome. May buy lunch at 12 if desired. Contact Fai at 722-0729 or email alissquestions@gmail.com. Metro route 7. Wheelchair accessible.

Joint Minority Bar Association Social. 4-6pm. Fado Irish Pub, 801 1st Ave. QLaw is a sponsor along with LBAW, ABAW & other minority bar associations. social@q-law.org

Oasis Youth Center in Tacoma - For Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, Transgender & Questioning Youth, Ages 14-25. 4-10pm. Call for location & details. Every Thursday. (253) 671-2838, www.oasisyouthcenter.org (Also Fridays 4-10pm & Saturdays 6pm-12 midnight.)

Q Hour. 4:30-5:30pm. Orion Center, 1828 Yale Ave. 1st & 3rd Thursday of every month. A group for LGBTQ youth 13-21 & their allies. Sponsored by Youthcare. FREE. 622-5555 x 212.

Seattle Human Rights Commission. 6-8pm. Seattle City Hall, 600 4th Ave. Meets 1st Thursday each month. SHRC is made up of 15 citizen representatives who advise the Mayor, the City Council, & all City of Seattle Depts in matters regarding human rights. Meetings open to the public. 684-4540.

Shifting Gears. 6-7:30pm. SASG, 115 15th Ave E, Suite 201. Every Thursday. Drop-in support group (non 12-step) for anyone of any orientation or gender who desires recovery from drugs or alcohol. 322-2437; www.sasgcc.org

B-GLAD (Bisexual, Gay, Lesbian, Trans & Questioning Adolescent Drop-In Group). 6:30-8pm. Call for location. Every Thursday. Sponsored by Youth Eastside Services, which offers many programs for GLBT youth. (425) 747-4937.

Crystal Meth Anonymous. 6:30pm. Capitol Hill Presbyterian Church, 1729 Harvard Ave. Also meets Mon @ 6:30pm, Sat @ 10:30am, Sun @ 6:30pm. More info: crystalmeth.org.

Boys’ Group - For Male-Identified Youth, Ages 14-22. 7-8:30pm. Lambert House, 1818 15th Ave. Every Thursday. Youth take the opportunity to talk about issues that relate to their everyday lives, with the facilitation of a male volunteer. 322-2515 ext 16. www.lamberthouse.org

Rainbow Duplicate Bridge. 7pm. Bus-accessible Central Area location. Every Thursday. (See Saturday listing at 6pm.)

Seattle Prime Timers Coffee Reunion. 7pm. Kaladi Brothers Coffee, 517 E Pike St. Meets 1st Thursday each month. Monthly social meet & greet. Bus routes 2, 9, 10, 11, 43, 47, 49 & 60 and the new Capitol Hill/First Hill streetcar go within 3-4 blocks of Kaladi Bros. www.seattleprimetimers.org

Buddhism & Recovery. 7:30-9pm. SASG, 115 15th Ave E, Suite 201. Every Thursday. A meditation/recovery group. 322-2437; www.sasgcc.org

Emerald City Social Club. 7:30pm. Call for details & location - phone staffed most Tuesday evenings or leave message. Meets 1st Thursday each month. ECSC is a confidential crossdressing social & support organization for Transvestite & Transsexual individuals, primarily MTF, which offers confidential membership, private monthly meetings, frequent events on the town, & help in coming out. (425) 827-9494.

Gay Fathers Association of Seattle. 7:30-9pm. Group Health, 201 16th Ave E, Central Bldg, Lower Atrium. Every Thursday. Support meetings for Gay fathers & Gay men who are currently or previously married. Safe, anonymous, non-judgmental environment of caring fathers & friends. You are not alone. For information, community events & “questioning” visit www.gfas.org or our message board at http://groups.yahoo.com/groups/gayfathersseattle

Gay Male Sexuality & Relationships. 7:30-9pm. SASG, 115 15th Ave E, Suite 201. Every Thursday. A discussion group that is strictly focused on sexual topics and relationship issues related to being a Gay male. 322-2437; www.sasgcc.org

Toxic Sexism in the Presidential Election. 7:30pm. New Freeway Hall, 5018 Rainier Ave S. Malignant misogyny is as intrinsic to the Trump campaign as are racism, anti-immigrant bias & chauvinistic flag-waving. Trump routinely slams not only Hillary Clinton but also female journalists & the entire gender. Yet Clinton, representing the pro-capitalist Democratic Party, offers no solutions for working women or men & will not make fundamental change. How do socialist feminists oppose male chauvinism and bigotry while also taking a principled stand against Big Business politics? Air your concerns, debate the issues, and get involved! Hearty dinner served at 6:30pm for $8.50 donation. 722-6057. rwseattle@mindspring.com

Amor Chorale Rehearsal. 8-9pm. Amor Spiritual Center, 2528 Beacon Ave, Suite B. Meets every Thursday. Calling all sopranos, altos, tenors & basses. The Amor Spiritual Center currently has openings for singers in its Chorale group.

Seattle Otters Water Polo Team. 8-9:30pm. Medgar Evers Pool, 500 23rd Ave E (at E Cherry St). Every Tuesday & Thursday. (See Tuesday listing at 8pm.)

FRIDAY - October 7

AA Ageless in Recovery. 12noon-1pm. SASG, 115 15th Ave E, Suite 201. Meets every Friday. A drop in AA group for older & wiser people 55+. www.sasgcc.org

Re-Parenting Ourselves. 12noon-1pm. SASG, 115 15th Ave E, Suite 201. Meets every Friday. A peer support group for adult children of any addiction. www.sasgcc.org

SLAA Road to Recovery. 12noon-1:30pm. SASG, 115 15th Ave E, Suite 201. Meets every Friday. Ongoing 12 step group for sex & love addicts. www.sasgcc.org

St Demetrios Greek Festival (10/7-10/9). St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 2100 Boyer Ave E. Fri 10/7, 12noon-9pm; Sat 10/8, 10am-9pm; Sun 10/9, 12noon-7pm. Traditional Greek food, music, dancing & culture in abundance. www.SeattleGreekFestival.com

Oasis Youth Center in Tacoma - For Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, Transgender & Questioning Youth, Ages 14-25. 4-10pm. Call for location & details. Every Friday. (253) 671-2838, www.oasisyouthcenter.org (Also Thursdays 4-10pm & Saturdays 6pm-12 midnight.)

Strength Over Speed. 6-7:30pm. SASG, 115 15th Ave E, Suite 201. FREE drop-in support group (not a 12-step) for Gay & Bi men who desire recovery from meth. www.strengthoverspeed.org. SASG 322-2437; www.sasgcc.org

All-Star Women Jam. 7pm. Spinnaker Bay Brewing, 5718 Rainier Ave S (at S Orcas St). Featuring All-Star women artists - 1st Friday feature; 3rd Friday jam. Great food trucks & great beer. spinnakerbaybrewing.com, bluestodo.com

First Fridays in Yakima . 7-9pm. 223 N 1st St, Yakima. Meets 1st & 3rd Fridays. Social, support, education & advocacy group for the Yakima area GLBTQ community & their allies. All are welcomed & invited. (509) 576-0276. www.gayakima.com/1stfridays.html

Lambert House Queer Movie Night. 7-9:30pm. Lambert House, 1818 15th Ave. Every Friday. Lambert House is a nationally-recognized activities & resource center for GLBT & questioning youth, ages 14-22. 322-2515, www.lamberthouse.org

Rain Country Dance Night. 7-11pm, lessons at 7:15pm. The Cuff, 1533 13th Ave. An evening of country-western dancing for the LGBTQ community. FREE. www.raincountrydance.org.

Orca Swim Team Workout. Evening. Seattle University, Connolly Athletic Center, 14th Ave & E Cherry St. (See Sunday listing.)

LGBT Friday Night Al-Anon Family Group. 7:45pm. Seattle Counseling Service, Rainbow Room, 1216 Pine St at Melrose Ave. Every Friday. (For details see related listing Sunday at noon.) Greater Seattle AIS 24-hour number 625-0000; www.seattle-al-anon.org

SATURDAY - October 8

A Gathering of Men in Edmonds . 8:15-11:30am. Edmonds UUC, 8109 224th St SW, Edmonds . Meets 2nd Saturday each month. Men gather monthly for drumming, singing, storytelling & sharing of life experience. www.agatheringofmen.org

St Demetrios Greek Festival (10/7-10/9). St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 2100 Boyer Ave E. Fri 10/7, 12noon-9pm; Sat 10/8, 10am-9pm; Sun 10/9, 12noon-7pm. Traditional Greek food, music, dancing & culture in abundance. www.SeattleGreekFestival.com

Allyship POC Workers’ Rights Training. 11am. Washington State Labor Council, 321 16th Ave S. This workshop is specifically tailored for people who identify as as LGBTQ & people of color & will be led by trained POC labor educators. RSVP to laurie@allyship.org

SUNDAY - October 9

Lotus Sisters Guided Meditation. 11am-1:30pm. SASG, 115 15th Ave E, Suite 201. Meets 2nd Sunday each month. Senior students lead the meditation, provide dharma talks or reflections & lead discussion. 329-5908; www.LotusSisters.org; www.sasgcc.org (Meets in 2nd floor meeting room; no elevator.)

St Demetrios Greek Festival (10/7-10/9). St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 2100 Boyer Ave E. Fri 10/7, 12noon-9pm; Sat 10/8, 10am-9pm; Sun 10/9, 12noon-7pm. Traditional Greek food, music, dancing & culture in abundance. www.SeattleGreekFestival.com

Three Dollar Bill Cinema’s Cineoke! 6:30pm doors; 7pm show. Re-bar, 1114 Howell St. Meets 2nd Sunday each month. It’s like Karaoke - only better! You’re the star of your favorite movie musical. Pick any scene to sing along to, while the film and lyrics are projected onto the screen. $8 cover ($5 for Three Dollar Bill Cinema members). www.threedollarbillcinema.org.

COMMUNITY RESOURCES

Allyship - an organization of LGBTQ individuals fighting for economic and social justice. www.LGBTQ Allyship.org, allyship@yahoo.com, 279-8169.

American Veterans for Equal Rights - www.aver.us

BiNet Seattle is a mixed gender, social group for Bisexuals, their partners & other Bi-friendly folks - www.binetseattle.org.

Capitol Hill Alano Club - www.chacseattle.org

Central Washington University GALA Hotline: (509) 963-1994.

DIFFA/Seattle (Design Industries Foundation Fighting AIDS). 763-8885; www.diffaseattle.org

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE & SEXUAL ASSAULT: Crisis Clinic , 461-3222 (24 hour line); King County Sexual Assault Resource Center (KCSARC) - 24-hour crisis line for information, support, & medical & legal assistance: 1-888-99-VOICE; Northwest Network - support & advocacy for Bisexual, Trans, Lesbian & Gay Survivors of Abuse & Dating Violence, 568-7777 (voice), 517-9670 (tty), www.nwnetwork.org; Pierce County Domestic Violence Helpline : Teresa, (253) 798-4166; Seattle Counseling Service for Sexual Minorities - offers on-going support groups for men: 323-1768; Seattle Police Dept Domestic Violence Unit , 684-0330; State Wide Domestic Violence Hot Line , 1-800-562-6025. In an emergency call 911 . Report domestic violence and sexual assault.

Equal Rights Washington - 324-2570; www.equal rightswashington.org

Freely Speaking Toastmasters - www.freely speaking.org

Gay City provides health services, connects people to resources, fosters arts, and builds community. Gay City Health Project’s Wellness Center provides anonymous & confidential HIV/STD testing. 517 E Pike St. To schedule an appointment, 860-6969. www.gaycity.org



Gay & Lesbian National Hotline (GLNH): 1-888-THE-GLNH (1-888-843-4564). Non-profit, peer-counseling, information & local resources telephone hotline for GLBT people across the country.

GLSEN/WA - Gay, Lesbian, Straight Education Network - 330-2099; www.glsenwa.org

Greater Seattle Business Association (GSBA) - 363-9188; www.thegsba.org

HIV/AIDS Program, Seattle/King County Dept of Public Health, provides confidential/anonymous information about & testing for HIV/AIDS. 205-7837.

Imperial Sovereign Court of Seattle & the Olympic & Rainier Empire - www.facebook.com/ISCSORE; www.imperialcourtofseattle.com

Lambert House - 322-2515; www.lamberthouse.org

LGBT Library - 517 E Pike St. Open Mon-Fri 2-8pm; Sat 2-5pm.

LGBT MS Connection - 250-5002; LGBTMS Connection@gmail.com. Support group for LGBT persons with MS and their partners and their caregivers.

Lifelong AIDS Alliance - 328-8979, www.lifelongaids alliance.org

MEN: Gay City: 860-6969, www.gaycity.org; Knights of Mantra: 329-0886, www.jetchapterkofm.com; Mature Friends: Gay men & women 40 & over, www.mature friends.org; Northwest Bears: www.nwbears.com; The Olympians: www.TheOlympians.net; POZSeattle: www.pozseattle.org; Q-Squared: www.qsquared.org; Rain City Jacks: www.raincityjacks.org; Seattle Gay Couples: www. seattlegaycouples.org; Seattle Men in Leather: www.seattlemeninleather. org; Seattle Prime Timers: Gay & Bi men 40 & over, www.seattle primetimers.org.

MUSIC: Diverse Harmony: www.diverseharmony.org; Rainbow City Band: 1-866-841-9139 ext 2126; rainbowcityband@onebox.com; www.rainbowcity band.com; Seattle Men’s Chorus and Seattle Women’s Chorus: 388-1408, 323-0750. www.flyinghouse. org.

Northwest Lesbian & Gay History Museum Project - gayhistnw@aol.com

Northwest Rainbow Alliance for the Deaf - www.nwrad.org

Out & Equal Workplace Advocates/Seattle Regional Affiliate supports the work of LGBT employees and the growing number of ERGs (Employee Resource Groups) making a difference within local companies. www.outandequal.org/affiliates/seattle

PARENTHOOD: Families Like Ours provides a gateway for LGBT families interested in adoption: 441-7602, www.familieslikeours. org; Family Works offers support, information & activities for LGBT families: 694-6727, www.familyworksseattle. org; Gay Fathers’ Association of Seattle offers support groups & social activities: www.gfas. org; Proud & Loud Families - Northwest, www.meetup.com/proud-and-loud-families-northwest, plfnorthwest@aol.com; Queer Parent Networking Dinners: 568-7777, info@nwnetwork.org; Rainbow Families of Puget Sound: www.rainbowfamiliesps.org

PFLAG is the national organization for parents, families, allies, and LGBTQ people united for equality with chapters in Seattle, Bellevue/Eastside, the Puget Sound region and across Washington state. PFLAG Seattle: 206-325-7724, info@pflagseattle.org, and www.pflag seattle.org; PFLAG Bellevue/Eastside: 425-483-6642, info@bellevue-pflag.org, http://community.pflag.org/PFLAGBellevue; PFLAG Pacific Northwest: www.pnwpflag.org; PFLAG Washington state: www.pflagwsc.org.

PEOPLE OF COLOR: AARTH (African American Reach & Teach Health Ministry), 850-2070, www.aarth.org; Asian/Pacific Islander Queer Network Program at API Chaya, 467-9976; Center for MultiCultural Health, 461-6910, www.multi-culturalhealth.org; Entre Hermanos, GLBT Latinos/as, 322-7700, www.entrehermanos.org; Ile LaiLai, 781-3565, iya@ilelailai.org; Men of All Colors & Cultures Together (MACCT), 923-8313, macctseattle@yahoo. com, www.macctsea.org; Nubian Pride Productions, nubianpride@gmail.com; People of Color Against AIDS Network (POCAAN) offers rapid HIV testing, M-F, 10am-5pm, 322-7061, www.pocaan.org and on Facebook; Seattle Two Spirit, SeattleTwoSpirit@ hotmail.com; Sistah 2 Sistah, LBT women of African descent, 322-7061, 255-8951; Sistah Sinema, www.sistahsinema.com, info@sistahsinema.com; Trikone-Northwest, GLBT South Asians, (425) 985-4376, www.trikonenw.org; Two-Spirit Honor Project, 1-866-685-0164; U.T.O.P.I.A. Seattle.

Pride Foundation - 323-3318; www.pridefoundation. org

Project NEON provides FREE information & services to Gay & Bi men to reduce health risks associated with methamphetamine use. 323-1768. www.crystalneon.org

Public Health-Seattle & King County Online Comprehensive Health Information for Sexual Minorities: www.kingcounty.gov/healthservices/health/personal/glbt.aspx

Q Law: The GLBT Bar Association of WA - 682-6711; www.q-law.org; Q Law GLBT Legal Clinic - 235-7235.

Resource & Referral Line can connect you to LGBT-friendly resources throughout Puget Sound and beyond. Call 323-LGBT Mon-Fri 2-8pm; Sat 2-5pm. At other times leave voice mail and your call will be returned.

Safe Schools Coalition - www.safeschoolscoalition.org; 451-SAFE (451-7233).

SEAMEC interviews, researches & rates candidates for public office on issues of concern to the LGBT community. 905-9941, www.seamec.org

Seattle Area Support Groups & Community Center (SASG) builds community and cultivates powerful, healthy lives by providing emotional support and personal development services to those affected by HIV/AIDS, the Queer communities, and those who love them. 322-2437; www.sasgcc.org

Seattle Commission for Sexual Minorities - 684-4503.

Seattle Counseling Service for Sexual Minorities is a community mental health service for GLBT persons & their families. 323-1768.

Seattle Out & Proud - 206-322-9561; www.seattle pride.org

Seattle PrideFest - www.seattlepridefest.org

Servicemembers Legal Defense Network - (202) 328-3244; www.sldn.org

SHIFT: A Peer Recovery Network - www.shift recovery.org

Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, The Abbey of St. Joan - 860-3666; www.theabbey.org

Snohomish Health District HIV/AIDS Program provides free confidential/anonymous HIV counseling & testing 9am-5pm Monday-Friday, until 7pm Tuesdays. (425) 339-5298.

Social Outreach Seattle (SOSea) - www.facebook. com/socialoutreachseattle

SPORTS & RECREATION: Bent Car Guys: www.bentcarguys.org; Border Riders Motorcycle Club: www.borderriders.com; Bottom Dwellers Scuba Club: www.bottomdwellers.org; Capitol Hill Cyclers: join their Facebook group or email capitolhillcycling@ groups.facebook.com or jordan.l.simonson@gmail.com; Cascade Flyers: www.cascadeflyers.org; Different Spokes Bicycling Club: www.differentspokes.org; Emerald City Mudhen Rugby: www.mudhenrugby. com; Emerald City Softball Association: www.emerald citysoftball.org, www.eteamz.com/womensecsa; Ethyl Forever Car Club: ethylforever@hotmail.com; Festival of the Babes: www.festivalofthebabes.com; Olympic Yacht Club: www.oycnw.org; OutVentures: outdoor education & recreation activities, www.outventures.org; Pacific Northwest Gay Rodeo Association: www.pacificnwgra.org; Puddletown Squares: www.puddletownsquares.org; Rain City Soccer: www.raincitysoccer.org; Rain Country Dance Association: a country-western dance organization catering to the LGBTQ community but open to all, www.rain countrydance.org; Sea Dawgs: LGBT ice hockey - SkateSeaDawgs@gmail.com and on Facebook; Seattle Frontrunners: www.seattlefrontrunners.org; Seattle Gay Basketball Association: www.seattlegaybasket ballassociation.com; Seattle Orca Swim Team: www.orcaswimteam.org; Seattle Otters Water Polo: www.otterpolo.com; Seattle Quake Rugby: www.quake rugby.com; Seattle Tennis Alliance: www.seattletennis alliance.org; Seattle Unified Bowling Association (SUBA): magee98106@aol.com, www.teamseattle.org/bowling.htm, www.theprideleague.com, Century 21 League; Seattle Volleyball Club: www.seattlevolleyball club.com; Ski Buddies: www. skibuddies.org; Team Seattle Gay Sports Network is an umbrella organization for a wide range of local GLBT sports activities, 367-4064, www.teamseattle.org (see website for comprehensive list of sports clubs); Triangle Recreation Camp at Bender Creek: camping for GLBT folks. Must be 21; ID required. trc@camptrc.org, www.camptrc.org, 1122 E Pike St #1069, Seattle 98122-3934.

Strength Over Speed - www.strengthoverspeed.org

TRANSGENDER: Emerald City Social Club: (425) 827-9494; Gender Alliance of the South Sound: www.SouthSoundGender.com; Gender Diversity: www.genderdiversity.org; Gender Justice League: www.genderjusticeleague.org; Gender Odyssey: www.genderodyssey.com; Hermanos Trans Latino & Foreign-Born Support Group: 322-7700; Ingersoll Gender Center: 329-6651, www.ingersollcenter.org; The New BoyZ Club: www.olympiaftmgroup.webs.com; Olympia Trans Discussion Group: www.facebook.com/pages/Olympia-Trans-Discussion-Group/262449878114; Washington Gender Alliance: (360) 445-2411, www.washington genderalliance.com

WOMEN: Aging Lesbians in South Seattle (ALISS): Fai, 722-0729, alissquestions@gmail.com; BABES: support groups for HIV+ women. 720-5566, 1-888-292-1912; Lesbians Over 40: 722-0729; Mature Friends: Gay men & women 40 & over, www.maturefriends.org; Older Lesbians Organizing for Change/WA State Chapter: gloria@oloc.org, mary@oloc.org, www.oloc. org; Pacific Northwest Lesbian Archives: www.pnwlesbianarchives.org; RainshadowWomen: RainshadowWomen@aol.com; Seattle Girls of Leather: www.sgol.org; Tacoma Lesbian Concern (TLC): www.tacomalesbianconcern.org; Women of West Seattle (WOWS): a fun, member-driven social group for Lesbians, http://groups.yahoo.com/group/womenofwestseattle; YWCA Women’s Health Outreach: providing low or no-cost mammograms for income eligible 40+ LBTQ individuals. Follow us at http://lbtqhealth-ywca.blogspot.com, twitter.com/ingridWHO or email lbthealth@ywcaworks.org, 461-4493.

Youth Eastside Services offers many programs for GLBT youth, including B-GLAD, (425) 747-4937;www.diverseharmony. org;GLSEN works to create safe schools for LGBT students. WA GSA Network supports youth-led GSA’s to fight harassment & homophobia in Washington state schools. 330-2099; www.glsenwa. org; www.wagsa.org.a support group & HIV/STD prevention program for GLBTQ youth, 14-20, in Everett, (425) 263-2908, www.globeyouth.org;www.itgetsbetter.org;anactivities & resource center for LGBT youth, 14-22, in Seattle, 322-2515, www.lamberthouse.org;for LGBTQ youth, ages 16-24: 957-1665; www.llaa.org/HEYO;323-KIDS (5437), www.mockingbirdsociety.org;for GLBTQ youth, ages 14-25, in Tacoma, (253) 671-2838, www.oasisyouthcen ter.org;: 325-7724, www.seattle-pflag.org;726-8500; www.psks.org;weekly lunchtime support groups for LGBTQ youth in Thurston County, www.pizzaklatch.org;for LGBTQ youth, 14-21, in Puyallup - Cherise.Alexander@ multicare.org; www.facebook.com/PuyallupPrism;for LGBTQ youth, 13-21, in South King County, 206-326-9112, www.facebook.com/proudoutwonderful;in Kitsap County - 360-698-3335; www.kchaf.org;LGBTQ, questioning and allied youth drop-in group, ages 12-18 - Sarah Hardin, 425-271-5600, ext 155; sarahh@rays.org;www.safeschoolscoalition.org; 451-SAFE (451-7233) (non-emergency), 1-877-SAFE-SAFE (1-877-723-3723) (crisis line);860-9606, www.sypp.org;524-7301 ext 111; www.streetyouthministries.org;461-4922, 1-888-431-TEEN;866-4-U-Trevor; www.thetrevorproject.org;in Shoreline, 362-7282 x 8018, lbagley@chs-nw.org;for LGBTQ, questioning and allied youth, ages 14-21, in Kennewick, 509-396-5198, www.vistayouthcenter.org;522-8412;622-5555;723-1479; www.youthinfocus.org;