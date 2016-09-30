Cafe Flora in Madison Valley is turning 25 this October. It began as a pioneer in local farm-to-table vegetarian dining in 1991, working with small farms, before it was common practice among restaurants. Since then they have been recognized nationally for their award-winning, creative vegetarian dishes in Bon Appetit, The Food Network, Vegetarian Times, Travel + Leisure and more. http://cafeflora.com



Cafe Flora is a staple in the Seattle community and a beloved gathering place for Madison Valley residents. They were founded by four friends who wanted to create a place for locals to gather and also support the opening of the Bailey-Boushay House, which in 1991 was not widely accepted by most of the neighborhood. They have been a lifelong supporter ever since.



The restaurant took off, enticing diners with flavorful and hearty vegetarian dishes with international flavors and farm-to-table produce. They have been a leader in local, sustainable, vegetarian and vegan dining ever since, growing to include an extensive and excellent selection of gluten free offerings.



Current owner Nat Stratton-Clarke began working at Cafe Flora in 2005 and purchased the restaurant in 2007 when the owners were ready to retire. He shops three to four farmers markets each week to buy produce and goods for their changing seasonal menus and to meet new, up-and-coming farmers and purveyors.



A few notable tidbits:



o Cafe Flora partnered with Full Circle Farms as the first pick up location for its CSA program, that went on to be a huge part of Full Circle Farms' business today.



o Chef Janine Doran has been at Cafe Flora since 1993 and continues to reinvent their menus, playing with new flavors, ingredients and produce, some of which is grown just for them at local farms like Whistling Train in Kent.



o Their Oaxaca Tacos were so popular that when they once tried to take them off the menu customers started a petition to get them back on!



Cafe Flora is celebrating its 25th anniversary October 2-6 with a greatest hits menu featuring dishes from past chefs like founding chef Jim Watkins, with a roll back to 1991 prices on Oct. 2, as well as donating a percentage of drink sales for the month of October to Bailey-Boushay House. For complete details visit http://cafeflora.com/



Courtesy of Cafe Flora



