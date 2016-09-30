|
|
|Labor Dept. sues homocon Peter Thiel
|
by Mike Andrew -
SGN Staff Writer
The U.S. Department of Labor announced on Sept. 26 that it is suing Palantir Technologies and its owner, homocon Peter Thiel.
Thiel's company is charged with systematically discriminating against Asian job applicants. As a class-action suit, the Labor Department's action seeks relief for the affected class including lost wages, interest, retroactive seniority, and all other lost benefits of employment.
The suit follows a compliance review by the Labor Department's Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP), which found that from Jan. 2010 to the present, Palantir violated Executive Order 11246 by:
o Using a hiring process and selection procedures that discriminated against Asian applicants for software engineering positions on the basis of their race;
o Maintaining a hiring process in which Asian applicants were routinely eliminated in the resume screen and telephone interview phases despite being as qualified as white applicants; and
o Hiring a majority of applicants from a discriminatory employee referral system.
The overwhelming preference for referrals, combined with the contractor's failure to ensure equal employment opportunity for all applicants without regard to race, resulted in discrimination against Asian applicants, the suit alleges.
'Federal contractors have an obligation to ensure that their hiring practices and policies are free of all forms of discrimination,' said OFCCP Director Patricia Shiu. 'Our nation's taxpayers deserve to know that companies employed with public funds are providing equal opportunity for job seekers.'
The department filed the complaint after it unable to resolve its own findings of discrimination through negotiations with Palantir.
Palantir provides software and data analysis services under federal contract to the FBI, the U.S. Special Operations Command, and the U.S. Army.
In addition to Executive Order 11246, OFCCP enforces Sec. 503 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and the Vietnam Era Veterans' Readjustment Assistance Act of 1974. These laws make it illegal for contractors doing business with the federal government to discriminate in employment because of race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, or status as a protected veteran.
In addition, contractors are prohibited from discriminating against applicants or employees because they have inquired about, discussed, or disclosed their compensation or that of others.
Thiel, who financed the Hulk Hogan lawsuit that bankrupted Gawker - allegedly because the gossipy website outed him - is a supporter of Donald Trump. The Huffington Post recently reported that Trump was thinking about appointing Thiel to the U.S. Supreme Court if elected president.
Share on Facebook
Share on Delicious
Share on StumbleUpon!
|
|
|
|
|
|
|UW professor, Karen Fredriksen-Goldsen, addresses LGBTQ aging in keynote speech at recent conference
------------------------------
Broad range of FREE dental, vision and medical services to be offered at giant health clinic
------------------------------
California requires PrEP education
------------------------------
HIV surge in China: Gay students most at risk
------------------------------
Eyman charged with campaign finance violations
------------------------------
7th Congressional District candidates talk Social Security, Medicare, Obamacare
------------------------------
Cafe Flora celebrates 25 years October 2-6
------------------------------
Labor Dept. sues homocon Peter Thiel
------------------------------
Trump to blame for debate disaster, staff says
------------------------------
Ohio school can't bar Trans student from appropriate restroom, federal judge says
------------------------------
LGBT voters hate Trump - and he hates us
------------------------------
ACC moves championship game to Orlando; Equality Florida calls for statewide LGBTQ protections
------------------------------
Who you callin' fat?
Senator wants Trump 'weigh-in' after Miss Universe comments
------------------------------
First gay pride flag launched into space
------------------------------
Maryland high school adopts gender-neutral homecoming court
------------------------------
Strict voter ID laws may disenfranchise more than 34,000 Transgender voters in the 2016 November election
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
BREAKING NEWS
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------