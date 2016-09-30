by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



Donald Trump's debate performance was a 'disaster' and Trump himself is to blame, his own campaign staff is telling reporters.



While the Trump campaign was publicly touting unscientific online polls saying that its candidate won, a CNN poll taken on debate night had 62% of respondents saying Clinton was the winner, compared to 27% for Trump.



Within the next couple of days, Politico posted a poll showing 49% saying Clinton won to 26% for Trump. PPP showed 51% giving the win to Clinton and only 40% for Trump. Echelon Insights had Clinton at 48% and Trump at 22%.



There's even worse news for Trump. New polling in battleground states shows that Clinton got a post-debate bounce.



PPP polls released September 29 show Clinton up seven points in Colorado, 51% to 44%. She is also up six points in Virginia, five points in Pennsylvania, and four points in North Carolina. Clinton keeps her lead even when Libertarian Gary Johnson and Green Jill Stein are added to the mix.



In the aftermath, key Trump supporters even floated the idea of canceling future debates.



'If I were Donald Trump, I wouldn't participate in another debate unless I was promised that a journalist would act like a journalist and not an incorrect, ignorant fact-checker,' Rudy Giuliani told reporters after the debate.



'I did not say what I'm advising; I'm saying what I would do. Whatever advice I give to Donald Trump, I'll give to Donald Trump,' Giuliani added.



Meanwhile, Trump staffers admitted privately that their candidate tanked.



'Mood in Trump world is darker than unusual. 1 source says debate was a 'disaster,' NBC reporter Katy Tur tweeted.



Speaking anonymously to the New York Times, Trump aides said the candidate 'found it hard to focus' during meetings to prep for the debate.



Debate coach-in-chief Roger Ailes was reportedly so demoralized by Trump's lack of attention that he lapsed into a kind of depression, 'discussing his own problems as well as recounting political war stories,' the Times reported.



Rudy Giuliani then took over most of the debate prep, but Trump 'absorbed little of it.'



Other reports suggest that Trump's children are worried the campaign will be bad for the family business, although the Trump family denies the reports.



Trump also is denying any stories of demoralization within his campaign.



'Your sources, if they even exist, are probably sources that have been fired long ago and have no knowledge of what is happening in the campaign,' Trump tweeted. 'Hard to be unhappy when we are doing so well.'



