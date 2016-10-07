by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



Gay people can get into heaven, but Trans people are unnatural, Pope Francis said in an impromptu interview on the papal plane as he returned from a visit to Georgia and Azerbaijan.



'When a [Gay] person arrives before Jesus, Jesus certainly will not say, 'Go away because you are homosexual,' the Pope told reporters traveling with him.



On the other hand, changing the sex people were assigned at birth 'is against nature,' he said. Even worse, the Pope continued, is teaching gender studies in schools.



'It's one thing if a person has this tendency and also changes sex,' Francis told reporters. 'It's another thing to teach this in school to change mentalities. This is what I call 'ideological colonization.'



On his trip to the Caucasus region, the Pope told local priests and nuns that teaching gender theory in schools was part of a 'global war' against marriage.



'What I was talking about was the nastiness that is present today in indoctrinating people in gender theory,' he said when asked to elaborate on his earlier comments.



Francis also said that LGBT people should be 'welcomed' by the Catholic Church, but only with the intention of getting them to accept Catholic teachings on morality.



'Life is life, and things should be taken as they come,' the Pope said. 'Sin is sin, but tendencies or hormonal imbalances&can cause many problems, and we have to be careful.



'But each case must be welcomed, accompanied, studied, discerned, and integrated. This is what Jesus would do today.'



'Please don't write that the pope will sanctify transsexuals,' he added with a smile. 'I can see the front pages of papers now. But no, it is a moral question. It is a human question, and it must be resolved as best as possible, always with the mercy of God, the truth&always with an open heart.'



In his 2015 book, This Economy Kills, the Pope equates being Transgender with mass killing in a nuclear war.



'Let's think of the nuclear arms, of the possibility to annihilate in a few instants a very high number of human beings,' he wrote. 'Let's think also of genetic manipulation, of the manipulation of life, or of the gender theory, that does not recognize the order of creation.



'With this attitude, man commits a new sin, that against God the Creator. The true custody of creation does not have anything to do with the ideologies that consider man like an accident, like a problem to eliminate.'



The Pope also spoke against Trans people in Poland while visiting in August. Francis said it is 'terrible' that 'today in schools, they are teaching this to children - to children! - that everyone can choose their own gender.'



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!