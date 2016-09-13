SOLIDARITY WITH STANDING ROCK SIOUX WARRIORS



September 13, 2016



Standing Rock Sioux Tribe

c/o Steve Sitting Bear

External Affairs Director

Bldg. #1, N Standing Rock Avenue

P.O. Box D

Fort Yates, ND 58538

ssittingbear@standingrock.org



To the Standing Rock Sioux Warriors,



The Freedom Socialist Party (FSP) and Radical Women (RW) send you this statement of unwavering solidarity for your battle against corporate America that wants to destroy your sacred lands and waterways. Opposition to the $3.8 billion Dakota Access Pipeline is important for all of us fighting to save the planet and her people. The last few months we have seen you stand as protectors of Mother Earth, her indigenous nations, her resources and her creatures, and we are gratified to see Native American Tribes and other supporters from all across the country joining you in this fight. This solidarity speaks loudly to the power of workers and oppressed people to stand against injustice, exploitation and genocide.



The Freedom Socialist Party and Radical Women are sister organizations whose members are revolutionary feminists and race liberationists dedicated to the replacement of capitalism by a system of planet-friendly production to satisfy human needs, not the greed of a few, in which the wealth that is created by all is shared by all. We recognize the dynamic leadership of women that is shown in your resistance, which we believe every freedom struggle needs if it is to succeed.



FSP and RW members from Melbourne in Australia to Seattle in the U.S. are participating in rallies for your cause, have donated to sustain it, and are publicizing it at www.socialism.com. The website also carries news of our past and ongoing support for indigenous struggles, from fights for Native fishing rights in the Pacific Northwest to organizing against uranium mining on Indian lands and against Aboriginal deaths in custody in Australia.



We are with you!



In solidarity,



Doug Barnes

National Secretary

Freedom Socialist Party



Anne Slater

National Organizer

Radical Women



TAKE ACTION:

To aid the Standing Rock Sioux in their fight against the Dakota Access Pipeline, call the White House comment line at 202-456-1111 before 5:00 EST and urge President Obama to rescind the Army Corps of Engineers permit for the pipeline. For more info and more ways to help, visit standingrock.org.



