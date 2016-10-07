by Jessica Price - SGN A&E Writer



Sia's hit-spawning This Is Acting album and her just-launched 'Nostalgia for the Present' tour, which kicked off at Seattle's Key Arena last week, find the 41-year old late-blooming superstar at the absolute top of her game. Obscuring your face on the sidelines, foregoing even the flimsiest appearance of an actual band, and presenting a 75-minute concert hinging on performance art sounds like a failure in every way. Unless, of course, it isn't.



It's taken years for Sia to hone her image and performance, and the result is a tour that is transformational and groundbreaking in the truest sense. She blew the roof off Key Arena while positioned on a platform slightly to the left of the (mostly) empty stage, omnipotent and still, while her Sia-styled alter-egos performed for her. Or rather: Sia sang her weirdo little heart out as the dancers physically embodied her songs.



To truly grasp it, you really had to be there. But if you're familiar with the LGBT icon's music videos and public appearances, you may recall that casting male and female dancers of various ages and identities to be her conceptual stand-ins is part of what lends an air of mystery to her work. In an age where we know way too much about most of our icons, Sia continues to elude us in plain sight.



Led mostly by Sia's muse, 14-year old dancer Maddie Ziegler, the dancers appeared solo or at times in pairs, their athleticism and energy filling the otherwise bare stage. At times a table or chair might appear, but you could never quite catch it as your eyes moved from the stage to the video screens on either side of the arena. Running briskly through her string of anthems ('Alive,' 'Diamonds' - made famous by Rihanna - 'Reaper,' 'Bird Set Free,' 'One Million Bullets,' 'Cheap Thrills,' 'Elastic Heart,' 'Unstoppable,' 'Breathe Me,' 'Move Your Body,' 'Titanium' - made famous by David Guetta - and 'Chandelier'), it took time to realize that the gorgeous film-quality video wasn't actually live&or at best, was a mix of live and pre-recorded footage. In other words, Kristen Wiig really wasn't there. Disappointing as that may have been for some, the sheer talent required to seamlessly mirror the choreography on screen - most of which was performed by the same exact dancers - was remarkable in itself.



It was a concert experience unlike any other, setting the high bar for future artists to find new and creative ways to connect with a live audience in a massive arena. Sia's career has had its ups and downs, and it's rarer still for an artist - especially one having to come to terms with her own personal demons several times over - to 'make it' as a fully grown woman; and a smart, savvy, monumentally talented one at that. Perhaps surviving soul-crushing years of hyping a solo career that never seemed to take off, and struggling as a guest vocalist in various electronic bands, all the while penning hits for other artists, ultimately helped her develop an absolutely killer instinct on how to write a pop song and magically transform it into art. If you are looking for 'artpop,' Sia is the real deal.



