by Albert Rodriguez SGN A&E Writer MAROON 5

KEY ARENA

October 11



Maroon 5 fans were bummed three years ago when the pop band canceled a performance at The Gorge hours before they were scheduled to go on stage. Concertgoers sat in the rain and wind through late afternoon and evening, waiting for a stubborn storm to pass, but instead the show was called off due to safety concerns. It was to have featured Kelly Clarkson as the opening act.



That was then, this is now. Rain or shine, Maroon 5 is playing indoors at Key Arena this week as part of its extensive 'Maroon V Tour.' The tour opened on February 16, 2015 in Dallas and has traveled to over a dozen countries around the world, including France, England, The Netherlands, Morocco, Spain, Japan, South Korea, Philippines, Australia, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Brazil, Poland, Russia, Turkey, Puerto Rico and Costa Rica. It also included a stop at the Tacoma Dome early last year, so some M5 fans have probably already seen this show. For the rest of us, this is the first opportunity to see and hear the Grammy-winning group perform material from their most current album, 2014's V, from 'Animals' to 'Maps' to 'Sugar,' as well as older hits, such as 'This Love,' 'She Will Be Loved,' 'Makes Me Wonder,' 'Moves Like Jagger' and 'Payphone.'



The SoCal outfit recently postponed a few dates of the tour, allowing frontman Adam Levine to be present for the birth of his first child, a daughter that he and wife Behati Prinsloo named Dusty Rose. The new daddy is back on the road with the band and they are set to appear in Seattle on Wednesday night. The show features a total of 17 numbers from Maroon 5's catalog, stretching back to the pop act's debut album, 2002's Songs About Jane, and includes two supporting acts, Tove Lo and Phases.



Maroon 5, primarily Levine, has been a loyal and outspoken advocate for LGBT rights, participating in PSAs to support same-sex marriage and anti-bullying campaigns, plus axing its North Carolina performances this year in protest over the state's controversial bathroom law. Levine's own brother Michael is openly Gay. Four years ago, the group switched venues for its post-Grammy Awards show in Los Angeles when they found out the business, a restaurant, had backed Proposition 8.



If you've never seen M5 live before, or missed out on either The Gorge or Tacoma Dome concerts, you need to hightail it to Key Arena on October 11 for a must-see performance. At press time, tickets were still available at LiveNation.com, all Ticketmaster outlets, or charge by phone 1-800-745-3000. Show time is set for 7:30pm, so give yourself enough time to get there and find your seats.



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!