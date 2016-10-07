This Is Halloween - The 10th Annual Halloween Spooktacular

Can Can Production's fall show, This Is Halloween, returns to the Triple Door (216 Union St.) for a triumphant 10th year. Inspired by Tim Burton's Nightmare Before Christmas, Can Can pulls out all of the stops to produce their annual spooktacular featuring live orchestral music, cabaret, burlesque and innovative visual installations. The show offers a staged 'Burton-esque' experience, previously only available on the silver screen.



'Even after 10 years, This is Halloween is still evolving - we've incorporated new talent, music, visuals and special effects,' says Can Can's Artistic Director, Chris Pink, who also adapted the Nightmare script for the stage. Led by Mr. Pink, This Is Halloween is co-produced by Can Can's long-time team: Fae Phalen (Choreographer), John Bechtel (Production Manager), and Sari Breznau (Music Director) and features an assemblage of over twenty-five of Seattle's most prolific musicians, dancers and artists.



'We are excited to be back in the Triple Door, and to push their new lighting and projection systems to the next level,' says TJ Davis, Projection Designer for This Is Halloween. 'We're constructing an advanced visual system including a six-projector rig paired with Triple Door's already-amazing lighting and visual systems which promises to push the show's visual effects to new heights.'



This Is Halloween, along with the Triple Door's exceptional food and beverages, is sure to be a night of decadence. This Is Halloween debuts Friday October 21 and runs through October 31. For tickets and exact showtimes, please visit thetripledoor.net. Early evening showings 17+. All late showings are 21+. VIP rooms are also available for private parties attending the show.



For the 5th year running, Can Can Kitchen and Cabaret (Pike Place Market, 94 Pike St. B) will play host to the notorious and award-winning burlesque troupe, The Heavenly Spies, and their sexy-spooky burlesque spectacle Zombie Cheerleaders From Hell! Bring your friends out for a night of absinthe, Pike Place Market fresh food, terrifying masks and gravity defying hair.



Opening October 19th and running until October 31, this glittering extravaganza promises pom-poms, sparkling beauties, black cats, twerking booties, sweet transvestites and dancing cuties. Experience a tantalizing, fun and sexy burlesque performance from Seattle's most divine dancers in 'a dance experience that could hold its own on any Las Vegas stage.' (The Sinner Magazine) As the 'bejeweled brassieres & whip through the air faster than drinks can be refilled' (The Stranger) Zombie Cheerleaders from Hell! is sure to leave audiences screaming for more.



Zombie Cheerleaders from Hell! is choreographed by Fae Phalen Pink, founding member of the Heavenly Spies and resident choreographer at Can Can. After many years of dancing for the Seattle Seahawks SeaGals for 70,000 fans and a trip to perform in Super Bowl 2006, Miss Pink was ready to turn in her pom-poms for pasties. In 2007, she competed with her dance group, The Heavenly Spies, and won Best Duo in the Miss Exotic World Pageant. She has choreographed dozens of shows for Can Can Productions, including: Viva Oz Vegas, Mata Hari, Diamonds, Majesty, XOXOX, Kitty Cat Club, The Midnight Show, This is Halloween, Wonderland and Flamingo. Her credits outside of Can Can include: Seattle Opera, Intiman, Amy Sedaris Live, Amanda Palmer Live, The Best Damn Sports Show, The Habit Comedy Troupe, Brent Amaker, Prom Queen and the Nickelodeon 2015 Kids Choice Awards ad campaign featuring Russell Wilson. When she's not dancing and choreographing, she can be found acting in commercials for brands such as Toyota, Kindle, and Microsoft.



Formed in 2003, The Heavenly Spies are now celebrating their 13th year anniversary of sleuthing, slinking and sparkling across Seattle stages and beyond. They made their mark in the Neo-Burlesque movement in 2007 as the winners in burlesque's most prestigious competition, The Miss Exotic World Pageant, and have continued to wow sold out audiences with their death defying high kicks and gravity defying hair. Members of The Heavenly Spies include founder and choreographer Fae Phalen (AKA Agent Rhinestone), along with dancers CinnaBunBun, Baby Kate, Alissa Bliss, and the sultry songstress & host Caela Bailey. Zombie Cheerleaders from Hell! also features very special guest Trojan Original.



