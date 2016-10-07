by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



At an October 5 campaign rally in Nevada, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump threatened to sue Hillary Clinton over a TV ad.



'I saw today - I left the room and I saw a commercial where it was really a nasty commercial, totally made up about me with vets,' Trump told his supporters.



'There is nobody that loves the vets more or respects the vets more. They're spending hundreds of millions of dollars on false commercials, and it's a disgrace. So what we'll do - I guess we'll sue them. Let's sue them. Right? Let's sue them.'



Trump did not specify which ad he was referring to or which pro-Clinton group ran the ad, and his campaign did not respond to requests for details, according to CNN.



Last month the Clinton campaign launched an eviscerating ad titled 'Sacrifice' that featured veterans watching Trump make disparaging comments about veterans and the military, including his comment arguing that Sen. John McCain, who was tortured for several years as a prisoner of war in Vietnam, was 'not a war hero.'



'He's a war hero because he was captured. I like people that weren't captured, OK?' Trump said of McCain.



The ad, which followed Trump's feud with Khizr Khan, the father of an American Muslim soldier killed in combat in Iraq, also features Trump's response to Khan's charge that he'd never sacrificed for his country.



'I think I made a lot of sacrifices, built great structures, I've had tremendous success,' Trump said in the interview featured in the Clinton campaign ad, apparently comparing his sacrifices to those of US military veterans.



Trump made another offensive statement about veterans on October 3, when he suggested during an event in Virginia that war veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder commit suicide because they 'can't handle it,' while others are 'strong.'



'When you talk about the mental health problems, when people come back from war and combat and they see things that maybe a lot of folks in this room have seen many times over and you're strong and you can handle it, but a lot of people can't handle it,' Trump said.



'They see horror stories, they see events you couldn't see in a movie, nobody would believe it.'



Trump has repeatedly threatened to sue news outlets and political rivals for portraying him in a negative light, regardless of how truthful the claims were.



