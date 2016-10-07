by Albert Rodriguez - SGN A&E Writer



Lady GaGa fans have something to be super excited about. The pop star will perform during the 2017 Super Bowl Halftime Show, scheduled for February 5 at Houston's NRG Stadium. But there's more. Little Monsters can also rejoice in knowing that Mama Monster is heading out on a national tour this month, in which she'll appear at small dive bars across the country to promote her new album, Joanne. 'Perfect Illusion' was released last month and serves as the official leadoff single for the album, hitting record stores on October 21. Lady GaGa's mini club tour, sponsored by Bud Light, kicked off October 5 in Nashville, although at press time the secret venue had not been revealed. Follow her on Twitter (@gagadaily) for the latest announcements on concert dates and locations.



Another Seattle music icon is turning 25. Temple of the Dog, the amalgamation of members from various grunge bands, formed here in the Emerald City in 1991 and released its lone recording, a self-titled album that produced two mainstream rock hits, 'Hunger Strike' and 'Say Hello 2 Heaven.' The all-star group is comprised of Soundgarden's Chris Cornell, Pearl Jam's Jeff Ament, Stone Gossard and Mike McCready, plus drummer Matt Cameron (who plays drums with both Soundgarden and Pearl Jam). To commemorate its quarter-of-a-century anniversary, Temple of the Dog has regrouped for a 5-city, 8-date tour that includes back-to-back shows at the Paramount Theatre on November 20-21; all concerts are sold out. The band is also releasing a special 25th anniversary collection of its album, newly mixed by Brendan O'Brien. The collection is now available in four configurations, including a 4-disc Super Deluxe, a 2-disc CD Deluxe and a single CD. A double LP will be available on November 11.



There are a few upcoming shows to announce, including 2015 Best New Artist-Grammy nominee Bastille at WaMu Theatre on April 26, as part of their 'Wild, Wild World Tour' to boost the band's new album, Wild World. '80s alternative rock favorite Adam Ant is going back on the road early next year, stopping in Seattle for a one-night performance. The 'Goody Two Shoes' singer is set to appear February 3 at the Neptune Theatre. And, electronic duo Matmos have added a date in the Emerald City on its next tour, as well, playing The Vera Project on December 9. Other artists coming this way are Goapele at Dimitriou's Jazz Alley (October 20-23), Chase Rice at The Showbox Market (December 6), The Blind Boys of Alabama at The Triple Door (March 30-April 1) and Lila Downs at Tacoma's Pantages Theater (March 31).



Finally, if you have reservations for any of Burt Bacharach's performances at Dimitriou's Jazz Alley, on October 20 through 23, note that these dates have been pushed to March 2017. The legendary Grammy and Oscar-winning songwriter injured his hand recently and has been forced to adjust some dates on his tour in order to heal. Visit jazzalley.com for more information.



