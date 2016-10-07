by MK Scott - SGN Contributing Writer



'RETURN TO GREY GARDENS'

SIFF CINEMA

EGYPTIAN THEATRE

September 29



The Egyptian Theatre had a full house on Thursday, September 29th for the stage show and parody, 'Return to Grey Gardens,' written and directed by Peaches Christ, and produced by Qurb Productions, and as usual, Peaches gave her star, Jinkx Monsoon, room to shine.



Monsoon recreated her 'Little Edie' character that the world experienced on 'RuPaul's Drag Race - Season 5,' but in this show she was 'Little Jinkxy' to Christ's 'Big Peachy,' still performing in the same show along with lots of cats and raccoons after 30 plus years at the nearly 'condemned' Egyptian. When their careers took a nosedive, Jinkxy chose to stay with Peachy, her drag-mother, and Jinkxy was forced to sell all her wigs and gowns.



This show was previously performed in a shorter version at the Harvard Exit in 2013, but this show was the same full production that has been staged in San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York, with each production supported by a local cast.



Several local performers made cameo appearances, including Sylvia O'Stayformore as 'Jackie Molasses,' who later gets John Waters' superstar Mink Stole (making a guest appearance as herself) to visit and get Peachy and Jinkxy to leave the theater where they've been living all these years. (O'Stayformore was great, but unfortunately was given little to do when Stole was on stage.)



Another welcome addition was the eye-candy and Peachy's boy toy, Leicester Landon, who can sing and still fill his briefs. Another great addition to the show was Major Scales as 'Richard,' who always shines with his comedy partner, Monsoon. (You get a little glimpse of what makes them shine together in their off-Broadway hit, The Vaudevillians.)



At the end of the show Peaches introduced the local cast, which also included Sparkle Leigh, James Majesty, Tipsy Rose Lee and Abbey Roads. Sylvia O'Stayformore was also recognized for casting Jinkx in 'Bacon Strip' all those years ago when Jinkx did 'Little Edie' for the first time.



Mink Stole wowed the audience with two songs, including 'Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)'. Monsoon got multiple standing ovations and was the true star of the show.



Keep an eye out for Peaches' next production coming out in January with 'Mister Act,' the 'Sister Act' parody with Latrice Royale.



MK Scott is a Seattle-based arts blogger, check out his blog at outviewonline.com



