by Shaun Knittel - SGN Associate Editor



Four years ago I founded Social Outreach Seattle (SOSea) with a group of Capitol Hill artists, journalist, entertainers, and citizens, mostly 30 or younger, that saw holes in the blanket of services to Seattle's LGBTQ and allied communities.



Since those early days of organizing, we have achieved several of our goals, most notably the rainbow crosswalks on Capitol Hill, marriage equality passed through the ballot box and the Supreme Court, repairing the relationship between the Seattle Police Department and the community, and more.



Aside from holding an annual gala, SOSea also awards community members who have worked hard throughout the year on our issues. And this year the list of awardees is better than ever!



The 4th Annual SOSea Gala and Community Awards Ceremony, the organization's biggest night of fundraising, is scheduled for October 11, at Neighbours Nightclub (1509 Broadway) from 7 to 9 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.). Tickets are $20 at the door. The event is 21+ with a valid ID. To RSVP for the event, go to www.facebook.com/events/550866725114894/.



The money we raise at the event will greatly impact the number of LGBTQ and allied homeless folks we can provide a hot meal, Christmas cards, and warm clothes to this winter when we embark - as we have for the last three years - on Christmas morning to spread holiday cheer and provide comfort for people in need. Additionally, funds will go toward the planning and execution of our once-monthly self-defense classes and other SOSea programs and projects.



We have set our fundraising goal for this event at $5,000. Please help us reach that goal by attending the event or by going to www.SocialOutreachSeattle.com and clicking on the 'donate' button, following the prompts to a safe and secure donation of any amount to support our work.



At the gala you will get to cheer on some amazing community winners as we honor their work!



The Community Awards and recipients are as follows:



" Excellence in Leadership: Louis Chernin, Greater Seattle Business Association



" 2016 Public Safety Award: Seattle Police Officer Nic Abts-Olsen



" 2016 Transgender Excellence Award: Danni Askini, Gender Justice League



" 2016 Media Award: Justin Carder (a.k.a. jseattle), Capitol Hill Seattle blog; Steve Kiggins, Q13 FOX



" 2016 Grassroots Activism Award: Ceasar Hart, Drag King Visibility



" 2016 Community Partner of the Year: Jeffrey Robert, The Gay Uncle Time



" 2016 Sponsor of the Year: Tanya Rachinee, owner/manager, Root Table



" 2016 Entertainer of the Year: Michael Cagle



" 2016 Rayo de Sol: Jacque Larrainzar



" 2016 Race & Social Justice Award: Doris Martinez, Highline College



Additionally, performances will include Jack Mozie, Eric Blu Martin, and more! We look forward to seeing you October 11! It's going to be a fantastic evening!



If you have any questions please contact me at SocialOutreachSeattle@gmail.com.



