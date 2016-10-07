In honor of LGBT history month, local non-profits OUT There Adventures and EarthCorp are teaming up to draw attention to the LGBTQ community and its relationship to our region's parks and wild places with a special youth service project on Saturday, October 15 from 10am to 2pm at Genesee Park (4316 S. Genessee St.)



OUT There Adventures (OTA) is a local non-profit whose mission is to help young people who identify as LGBTQ build community, cultivate leadership skills and their connection to nature through adventure. EarthCorp's mission is to build a global community of leaders through environmental service. Together they are teaming up through their 'Get OUT There' service project on October 15 in hopes of highlighting the importance of connecting with nature and how it can sometimes be difficult for various members of the LGBTQ community to do so.



Research indicates that positive experiences in nature improves self-esteem, supports healthy coping mechanisms, and increases self-efficacy. 'The body of research continues to grow linking healthy minds and bodies with time spent in nature,' OUT There Adventures founder and Executive Director Elyse Rylander stated. 'We are extremely excited to be partnering with EarthCorp to draw attention to the importance of this resource to some of our community's most underserved demographics.'



In addition to this service project, OUT There Adventures offers daylong and multi-day adventure expeditions throughout the region. These trips include activities such as surfing, hiking, backpacking, rock climbing and kayaking and are available to LGBTQ youth and allies ages 14 through 22. While OTA offers programming for youth year-round, it is excited to celebrate this LGBT History Month by offering activities every weekend, including the Get OUT There service project on October 15th.



For more information about the service project or OTA, visit OTA's website at outthereadventures.org or call them at 608-772-2883.



OUT There Adventures (OTA) is a 501(c)(3) adventure education organization committed to fostering positive identity development, individual empowerment and improved quality of life for queer young people through professionally facilitated experiential education activities.



Courtesy of OUT There Adventures



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!