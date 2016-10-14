                                 
Friday, Oct 14, 2016
 
posted Friday, October 14, 2016 - Volume 44 Issue 42
So sue us, New York Times tells Trump
Section One
ALL STORIES
  next story
So sue us, New York Times tells Trump

by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer

Twice in as many days Donald Trump has threatened to sue the New York Times for publishing interviews with women who charge that Trump made aggressive and unsolicited sexual advances toward them.

Trump's lawyer, Marc Kasowitz, followed up with an October 12 letter to the Times demanding it retract the charges made by the women or be sued for libel.

On October 13, the newspaper's attorney, David E. McCraw, replied that the Times merely 'did what the laws allows: We published newsworthy information about a subject of deep public concern. If Mr. Trump disagrees, if he believes that American citizens had no right to hear what these women had to say and that the law of this country forces us and those who dare to criticize him to stand silent or be punished, we welcome the opportunity to have a court set him straight.'

On behalf of the Times, McCraw brushed off Trump's libel claims, noting that 'the essence of the libel claim, of course, is the protection of one's reputation.' But it was Trump himself who destroyed his reputation, McCraw argued:

'Mr. Trump has bragged about his non-consensual sexual touching of women. He has bragged about intruding on beauty pageant contestants in their dressing rooms. He acquiesced to a radio host's request to discuss Mr. Trump's own daughter as a 'piece of ass.' Multiple women not mentioned in our article have publicly come forward to report on Mr. Trump's unwanted advances. Nothing in our article has had the slightest effect on the reputation that Mr. Trump, through his own words and actions, has already created for himself.'

